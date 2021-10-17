“I have never flopped in any of my games”: LeBron James surprising defense on being termed Leflop

LeBron James rubbished all accusations of flopping against him during the time he played for the Miami Heat. Over the years, the four-time NBA champion has developed the reputation of being one of the biggest floppers in the league.

LeBron James is probably the greatest basketball player of the current era. The superstar is a complete player who can contribute to all aspects of the game. James is about to surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the leader in all-time scorers.

As the superstar enters his 19th season in the league, one accusation that continues to haunt him is being a flopper on the court. There have been umpteen cases caught on camera of James falling on the slightest of touches to draw fouls.

The four-time Finals MVP found himself in several Shaqtin A Fool episodes, a popular segment highlighting bloopers during an NBA game. James earned the name of Leflop during his time in Miami. Though the superstar won two championships and Finals MVPs with the Heat franchise, he had developed a reputation of being the biggest flopper.

Also read: “Not concerning, you don’t want to go winless”: LeBron James’ 0-6 preseason draws interesting comments from Frank Vogel

Amid accusations of flopping thrown at him, James would rubbish all these allegations during a press conference when he played for the Miami Heat.

LeBron James denies all the flopping charges against him.

The NBA implemented the anti-flopping rule during the 2012-13 season to curb the unsportsmanlike behavior. When asked about the flopping accusations, James had the following to say.

“It’s like, I don’t need to flop, I play an aggressive game. I have never been one of those guys. I don’t even know how to do it. So it’s like whatever doesn’t mean much to me.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NBA Content (@hotleaguetakes)

However, things don’t seem to have changed much with this habit of James. Earlier this year, James received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule.

Los Angeles Lakers’ LeBron James received a warning for violating the league’s anti-flopping rule Feb. 12 vs. Memphis. pic.twitter.com/NovQbnBEE0 — NBA Official (@NBAOfficial) February 13, 2021

The anti-flopping rule states that the players be warned for their first offense, followed by a fine of $5,000 for the second offense, which could go to $30,000 if the player reaches the fifth offense. In case there is a six offense in a season, the NBA can even suspend the player.

Also read: “Is LeBron James being paid what he’s worth?”: Lakers superstar could be making less money than what he deserves for generating NBA revenue

James is one of the most influential players in the history of the NBA and counts for one of the greatest legacies in all of the American sports. However, his flopping shall always remain intact with his decorated career.