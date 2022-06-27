“Steph Curry, Giannis, and LeBron James are the only superstars in the league!”: Shaquille O’Neal believes only a few of the $100 million players are classified as ‘superstars’

When Shaquille O’Neal was in the league, there were a lot of superstars. However, he believes there are only two to four in today’s NBA.

In 1992, the NBA welcomed a player who would become one of the greatest players in league history. Shaquille O’Neal was drafted by the Orlando Magic with the first pick in the draft.

Shaq came into the league, in what many might consider the Golden Age of the NBA. It was filled with stars like Michael Jordan, Karl Malone, Charles Barkley, Scottie Pippen, and Hakeem Olajuwon, running rampant on the court.

Smack dab in the middle of it all was a young Diesel, who was propelling himself into superstardom. He became the first player since MJ to make it to an All-Star team in his rookie season.

(1993) Shaq and MJ at the All-Star game. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jH7L4VYdsM — Timeless Sports (@timelesssports_) October 4, 2017

The NBA has evolved quite a bit since, but Shaq believes there aren’t that many superstars in the modern NBA.

Shaquille O’Neal claims Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James and Kevin Durant are the only superstars in today’s NBA

It has been 11 years since Shaq stepped foot on a basketball court as a player. Since then, the league has changed quite a bit, with numerous young players making their mark.

However, despite the fact that a number of potential stars have emerged, the four-time NBA Champion believes there are only four players who can be classified as superstars.

O’Neal claims that Steph Curry, Giannis Antetokounmpo, LeBron James, and Kevin Durant are the only superstars in the NBA!

This take is a bit harsh from the big man. There are quite a few players who are in that category now. Hopefully more appear in the years to come.

