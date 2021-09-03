“LeBron James really switched into dad mode mid-game and found candy for Zhuri James”: When the King was hell-bent on getting his daughter a candy in the middle of a Cavaliers-Bulls game

Back in 2017, during a timeout in the middle of the Cleveland-Chicago game, LeBron James tracks down candy for his then-3-year-old daughter.

LeBron James is arguably one of the greatest players to lace up on the basketball court. For over 18 years now, King James has been putting on a show every single night he set foot on the floor. His unique gameplay, versatility and durability are unparalleled, due to which is compared to Michael Jordan for the GOAT debate.

LBJ has a very celebrated and highly-decorated basketball career. In his 18-year professional career, Bron has put together a rather surreal resume with 17 All-Star appearances, 17 All-NBA selections, 4 NBA Championships, 4 Finals MVPs, 4 MVPs and will surely be a first-ballot Hall-Of-Famer once he decides to hang his boots.

Whenever he sets foot on the hardwood, it is pretty evident that LBJ absolutely loves the sport. However, if there is one thing that LeBron loves more than balling, it’s his family. Bron is a loving family man. Constantly supporting his wife, cheering and coaching his sons during their basketball games, and even spending quality time with his daughter.

LeBron James managed to find candy and give it to his daughter during a timeout in the middle of a close Cavaliers-Bulls game

Back in 2017, when LeBron was still playing for Cleveland, the Cavs had hosted Chicago Bulls at the Quicken Loans Arena on 22nd December. And during one of the timeouts, James spotted his then-3-year-old daughter in the stands. Luckily, LBJ was mic’ed up.

“Hi momma! You want candy?”

James then went on to ask several people on the Cavaliers staff for candy until he actually found a few sweets for her.

As soon as this wholesome mic’ed up moment between LBJ and Zhuri James went viral online, NBA Twitter had erupted.

Lmfaoooo imagine being down to ya last snickers and lebron come and ask u for candy https://t.co/7LisSFDh64 — The Real Big Elly (@UncleTrini) December 22, 2017

Man will do anything for his daughter. 100%.

“Game time? Nah, my lil girl need candy. Hold up.” https://t.co/YyuA7FhyDA — Obey Eden (@Ednns) December 22, 2017

He absolutely went into Dad mode 😭 — Khadijah ‘Big Labia Energy’ James (@JustMiaJA) December 22, 2017

LeBron was not only a hero off-the-court but was one on-the-court as well. In a close encounter against the Bulls, LBJ put up 34 points, 9 assists and 6 rebounds in a 115-112 nailbiter.