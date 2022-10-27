“LeBron James’ retirement is on the cards”: NBA Twitter Calls for Lakers Superstar to Quits After 0-4 Start

Oct 26, 2022; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) controls the ball as Denver Nuggets forward Bruce Brown (11) guards in the second quarter at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-USA TODAY Sports

LeBron James’ retirement should be on the cards, at least that is what NBA Twitter thinks. Their miserable start only compounds their pain.

LeBron James’ worst career start is now a reality. 0-4 and facing tougher opposition by the minute. Is it time for him to call it quits? Should LeBron James retire? Should he forget about chasing an all-important scoring record? Well, NBA Twitter certainly thinks so.

It has become a ritual almost, where people on social media ask LeBron James to hang up his boots. Of course, they are doing so within reason.

The Lakers have started the season a dreadful 0-4. Not able to win a single one of their games. And none of the blame can be put on the 37-year-old.

He is averaging a healthy 25.2 points, 10 rebounds, and 7.8 assists, every game! In his 2oth season! You can’t possibly ask him to lead the team. And the ones who are supposed to take over, Anthony Davis and Russell Westbrook, are both absent.

NBA Twitter asks for LeBron James’ retirement

While the Lakers have been good defensively, with Davis averaging a neat 2.5 steals and 2.2 blocks, however, it is their shooting that is the problem.

And they simply aren’t able to make shots. Therefore NBA Twitter has asked for LeBron James’ retirement. In spectacular fashion, of course.

After playing 20 seasons in the NBA, LeBron James has announced his retirement from professional basketball, per @KlutchSports and @BallsackSports. pic.twitter.com/o3FnDcSaBG — R/B NBA  (@RobBuchananNBA) October 27, 2022

@hittahits Lebron James has announced his retirement from professional basketball. — Akiller (@AKILLER73592046) October 26, 2022

Do your retirement tour already. Geeezus. We’d rather see a rebuilding team lose and missed a playoff, than have 3 or 4 “top 75” players of all time, and still suck. You and Klutch destroyed this team. — FedUp_ (@Eternal_RB2) October 26, 2022

It sounds pitiful for Lakers fans.

LeBron’s worst start in two decades has serious questions for the Lakers

It is not something that is a one-off ask. Fans have asked for LeBron’s retirement since the start of the season.

And as one fan points out, the longer he plays the harder it will be for him to win.

W or L take lebron James isn’t winning another ring before retirement. — Andrew Huhn (@AndrewHuhn4) October 21, 2022

But he has an all-important record to chase and he will take that down, by hook or by crook. The Lakers could be bottom of the west by then but will he care? When his name is atop the all-time scoring charts? We don’t think so.

