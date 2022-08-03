Under Armour is risking $14 billion by not promoting 4x NBA champ Stephen Curry

Risk management should be fundamental for every business, but Under Armour is risking nearly $14 billion by missing out on Stephen Curry.

When managing assets in a business, risk aversion is a key step to success. According to a report by Morgan Stanely from all the way back in 2016, Stephen Curry was valued at over $14 billion by Under Armour.

This was before he collected three more championships and most recently, won his first Finals MVP award. Curry’s acclaim as one of the best players in the league is by no means, a fluke. It is earned.

Stephen might be entering his 34th year and his stock is still continuing to grow. We think those estimates might have gone up multiple folds.

So, when a brand has such a winning asset in its hands, it should capitalize on it, right? Well, we don’t know anymore. Under Armour has not released a single promotional item nor have they restocked some of the popular offerings of the Curry 4.

Is Under Armour going to fumble the bag with Stephen Curry?

Every fan on Twitter and Reddit has the same PoV, Under Armour is about to lose the bag with Stephen Curry. Despite having such a sizeable athlete on their roster, they haven’t done much to promote their brand.

It’s crazy how bad Under Armour dropped the ball with no commercials, merch, etc after Steph won the Title and Finals MVP. — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) July 27, 2022

The brand has not released a single commercial or proper merch after Steph won the Finals MVP this year. In fact, their advertising department should be questioned.

They didn’t even capitalize on the now in-trend “Night Night” celebration, which was first done by none other than Stephen Curry.

Steph Curry started a global movement and Under Armour did NOTHING to support him. Breaks my heart to think of what the narratives could have been with the Swoosh behind him… https://t.co/FShhvV7cfB — Carlos Murillo (@LosMurillo126) July 27, 2022

If Nike had an athlete of Stephen Curry’s stature things would be very different. In fact, they actually have released merchandise that praises the Warriors.

Nike capitalizing off of Steph’s postseason run before Under Armour… switch up idc @StephenCurry30 pic.twitter.com/xMME3UCZkE — Froy (@62PointCurry) August 2, 2022

Under Armour needs to answer for this, to miss out on Stephen Curry’s marketability is nothing short of a crime.

