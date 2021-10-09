“Russell Westbrook and LeBron James already giving us a glimpse of what to expect this season!”: Skip Bayless mocks the Lakers’ superstars for their poor showing against Stephen Curry and the Warriors

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless takes shots at LeBron James and Russell Westbrook after their below-average performances against the Warriors

The NBA season is right around the corner, and the fans cannot wait for it to begin. The preseason has been doing a fantastic job in order to help us cope with the wait. Tonight, the Los Angeles Lakers had made their way to San Fransico, to take on the Golden State Warriors. The California rivals gave us a glimpse of what to expect this season. The Warriors took down the Lakers 121-114.

Stephen Curry, who was taking it easy till now, scored 30 points in 26 minutes. Jordan Poole continued to impress and scored 28 points in 25 minutes of play. The Lakers stars, on the other hand, did not shine. It was Dwight Howard with his 23 points, and Talen Horton Tucker with his 17, that kept the 2020 Champions afloat. LeBron James and Russell Westbrook were playing their first preseason game, and the level of comfort clearly reflected in their performances.

Skip Bayless takes a shot at Russell Westbrook and LeBron James

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook didn’t have the strongest of debuts together. James ended the game with 9 points, going 4/12 from the field, shooting 0/3 from the deep. Russ, on the other hand, scored 2 points, went 1/7 from the field, and recorded 6 turnovers in the process.

Skip Bayless did not miss this chance to go after the two Lakers’ stars. He put a tweet regarding the same, and called this a glimpse of what we can expect this season.

In his first half as a Laker, Russell Westbrook announced his presence with 6 turnovers, 1-6 shooting. LeBron: 0-3 from three. Shades of things to come. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) October 9, 2021

In defense of the Lakers’ stars, it was their first preseason game, first game together, and also, a preseason game. They shouldn’t be taken seriously. However, no one can tell Skip Bayless this, if he sees a chance to take a cheap shot at LeBron James.

The first performance that would matter is the Lakers’ season opener against the Warriors on the 19th.