“LeBron James Sippin On That Avengers Serum”: Gilbert Arenas On Jeff Teague’s U-Turn Regarding Steroid Comments

Jeff Teague hasn’t been shy of unloading his basketball opinions on his Club 520 podcast, but his latest comments landed him in some hot water. The 2021 champ joked about LeBron James taking steroids during his days on the Miami Heat and has been trying to walk it back ever since.

“Miami Heat Bron, he was on steroids, bro,” he joked. “They started testing for HGH, and he had to sit out. He said his back was hurting and he sat out 3 weeks, then came back skinny.” Teague has since walked back those words and clarified that he just meant LBJ was dominant during that era of his prestigious career.

Well, Gilbert Arenas has caught wind of Teague walking back his words, and it was just too much for the three-time All-Star to handle. He released a new video on X (fka Twitter) jabbing at the ex-Milwaukee Bucks guard for falling victim to online backlash.

“Jeff Teague hit us with the ol’ ‘my bad, Bron!’ like he ain’t just accuse LeBron of sippin on that Avengers serum,” Arenas wrote on social media. “Bro walked it back so smooth I thought he was moonwalking.”

And that’s just what Gil wrote. The No Chill Gil host let his tone be heard much more in the video, where he poked even more fun at Teague.

Jeff Teague hit us with the ol’ ‘my bad, Bron!’ like he ain’t just accuse LeBron of sippin on that Avengers serum Bro walked it back so smooth I thought he was moonwalking. Next time just say ‘LeBron built different’ and keep it pushin! #UturnTeague #LeBronAintOnTheCream… pic.twitter.com/rtbM048rAP — Gilbert Arenas (@NoChillGilZero) July 24, 2025

“I heard the Colts just signed you to cornerback. They said they liked the way you backpedaled out of that. They said you was out here moonwalking better than Michael Jackson on em man,” Arenas screamed while hysterically laughing.

“You can’t say that about the King, man. I know your page started flickering, didn’t it? Page started flickering, algorithm started messing up. Hey, Club 520 is about to be Club 260 cause your a** would have been gone,” he added.

Gil then suggested that there is a short list of people that you are “not allowed” to make fun of. Funnily enough, that list only includes people whose last name is James.

“There’s a few people you can’t talk about. LeBron James, Bronny James, that’s it. Nobody else got that kind of power. You see yo daddy called, yeah they got to him. Boy you better buy your LeBron jersey and better sit back and be Team LeBron like the rest of us.”

Despite coming across as a bit of a tool, it’s clear that Gil was just having some fun. Not to mention that he and LBJ are very close friends. Gil and LeBron’s sons both trained together. So it’s less of him defending James and more of him trolling because it involves his buddy.

The scary thing about this is that Teague isn’t just getting trolled online. The 37-year-old revealed on the latest edition of Club 520 that he was approached by a crazed LeBron fan at a gas station. The incident didn’t seem to shake him too much, but the fact that it even happened shows how making a joke can sometimes get you in trouble.

Unfortunately for Teague, the story doesn’t seem to be going away anytime soon. Gil has quite a large social media reach, and because it is the offseason and it involves LeBron James, it’ll take a while before a story breaks big enough to reset the news cycle.