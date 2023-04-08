LeBron James’ son Bronny James is likely to end up committing to the University of Southern California

The past season has been an important one for LeBron James. Not only for him personally as a professional, but also for his family. Why? Because alongside competing in his 20th season in the NBA, The King’s son Bronny James just finished his senior year.

It was a great year for young Bronny, who turned heads with his performances for Sierra Canyon. Performances that were rightfully acknowledged when he was given the call-up to be a McDonald’s All-American. That is not at all surprising considering his genetics.

But, now that the season is complete, the question arises. What is next for Bronny James? Well, the most obvious answer is college, and according to a prediction machine, the 18-year-old is likely headed to USC.

On3 recruiting prediction machine predicts that LeBron James’ son Bronny will commit to the USC Trojans

The hot topic in high school basketball this season is Bronny James. Being the son of one of the greats in LeBron James means that the spotlight always follows you around, no matter where you go. And, now that his senior year is done, that spotlight is even brighter.

Fans around the world are wondering where the young guard will choose to play college basketball. As things stand, the likes of Oregon, Ohio State, and Memphis have shown interest. But, On3, a college sports and recruiting digital media company believes they already have the answer.

According to their recruiting prediction machine, it looks like Bronny is trending toward committing to the University of Southern California and becoming a Trojan.

5⭐️ guard Bronny James is now trending to land at USC, according to the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine👀https://t.co/FzlWIwyNDt pic.twitter.com/h5JgiY5NlG — On3 (@On3sports) April 8, 2023

It certainly is the option closest to home for Bronny. Not only is it a good program, but the college has a history of producing stellar athletes. It would be a great fit, but only the James household knows where he will actually commit.

Bronny hinted that he would not mind moving to Portland, Oregon for the weather

The basketball world will be watching with weighted breath in the coming weeks as Bronny James makes his decision. But, it’s not like he hasn’t already dropped hints. Most recently, Bronny who has been linked with the Oregon Dunks commented on Portland and stated that he likes the gloomy-rain type weather.

“It’s always nice to be here. It’s a nice city. I like the weather out here, gloomy rain-type weather. It’s nice to be here with all the guys.”

Picking a college is definitely an important decision for Bronny. But, no matter what he does, given his talent, he will be well on his way to becoming a college sensation and an NBA superstar.