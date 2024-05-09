Responding to LeBron James’ Trolling, Colin Cowherd Refuses to Budge from His Opinion About JJ Redick’s Hat

Apparently, a simple hat can do a lot of damage if we are to believe in Colin Cowherd’s theory. The media veteran has been on a back-and-forth with JJ Redick because the alleged frontrunner for the Lakers HC position wears his hat backwards. Since Redick is now friends with LeBron James, the Lakers superstar jumped in on this feud to defend him. But that only made Cowherd double down on his stance as he recently responded to the duo on his show.

On a recent episode of ‘Herd w/Colin Cowherd’, he claimed it to be “a very very serious issue in America that I see now exploding. I do not like it at all. It is important people wearing their hat backwards.”

Cowherd added that even though LeBron and Redick are lashing out at him, he is willing to make this sacrifice to kickstart the “dialogue on standards.” According to the 60-year-old, anyone who could possibly hold a very important position in the league shouldn’t put their hat backwards.

The surprising part is that several people failed to understand that this is pretty much a standard Cowherd bit. He has done so many of these, over the years, with a deadpan face. Some hardcore fans understood that this is a running gag at this point that won’t end anytime soon.

One fan claimed that this is an element of Cowherd’s “legendary humor” that most people fail to understand.

Another Cowherd superfan said it’s hilarious how people take this so seriously when real fans will identify that it’s a bit.

Some fans are convinced that the backwards hat controversy shouldn’t be taken so seriously by anyone. However, that doesn’t mean that there was no element of truth in Cowherd’s criticism. Some of his fellow analysts have even backed him for his take.

Nick Wright defends Colin Cowherd over JJ Redick’s hat saga

During a recent conversation on ‘The Colin Cowherd’ Podcast, Nick Wright acknowledged that Cowherd is known for bits like this and it’s not to be taken to heart. However, he also believes there is an element of truth in his criticism of Redick as people’s appearance says a lot about their professionalism. Wright said,

“Everyone, if they’re being honest, should be able to admit, we all have a ‘backwards hat thing’ that makes us judge people.”

This is the same argument that Cowherd had initially as he stated that if Redick is going to take the Lakers coaching job, he needs to work on his image. However, that narrative was quickly shut down by James who responded on X by posting images of Jason Kidd and Ryan Smith who are great at their job and wear their hats backwards. Will he respond to Cowherd’s rant again?