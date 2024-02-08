“That’s What Great Players Do”: Kevin Durant Compliments Bradley Beal’s Resilience as Suns Move Past Bucks

Jan 22, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) and Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) and Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts during the second half of the game against the Chicago Bulls at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

On Tuesday, the Phoenix Suns recorded an impressive 114-106 win over the Milwaukee Bucks at home to remain in contention for the top spot in the Western Conference standings. The Suns’ Big 3 of Kevin Durant, Devin Booker, and Bradley Beal had one of their best outings as a trio, as each scored 25 points or more. Booker led the team in scoring, with 32 points, while Durant and Beal recorded double-doubles, with the former scoring 28 points and the latter finishing with 25.

Beal was having a rough shooting night through three quarters. He was 5-of-16 from the field and had just 13 points. But he redeemed himself in the fourth by shooting 5-of-6, including 2-of-2 from beyond the arc to help the Suns secure the win. Durant wasn’t surprised by the guard’s fourth-quarter explosion. In the post-game press conference, he was asked about Beal’s stellar outing in the final 12 minutes, and he said,

“He stayed with it. That’s what great players do. You know, [sometimes] shots don’t fall. Lots of great looks too. Open three that felt good and looked good leaving his hands. But, we ain’t worried about Brad. We know he can get it going as long as he’s aggressive and just shoots the ball.”

This was the second straight game where Beal finished with 25 or more points, with the player also scoring 43 in the Suns’ blowout win over the Washington Wizards. With Beal in such stupendous form, it is a bit hard to refute Durant’s words, especially with Phoenix looking like such a powerhouse in the West all of a sudden.

Phoenix’s superstar trio is finally finding its footing. Through the first 29 games this season, the Suns were 14-15, and Beal was limited to only seven appearances due to injuries.

However, over their past 22 games, the Suns are 16-6, with Beal featuring in 21. Phoenix was in tatters early in the season but has risen from its ashes and is living up to its preseason billing as one of the strongest teams in the West.

Bradley Beal refusing to take time off

After joining the Suns from the Wizards in a blockbuster trade in the offseason, Beal was expected to raise the team’s offensive ceiling beyond any other team. However, back and ankle injuries limited him to only seven games in the Suns’ first 30 this season.

Since returning from injury against the Charlotte Hornets in late December, Beal has been an iron man for Phoenix. He has played in all 21 games and has made a massive impact, averaging 18.4 points, 4.6 assists, and 4.4 rebounds while playing 33.5 minutes per game. However, this streak should have been broken after Beal suffered a nasal fracture recently.

The guard was taken to the locker room, ending his night prematurely. Despite the gruesome injury, Beal hasn’t missed a game and played in facemask, but is excited for the upcoming All-Star break to get some treatment. During the post-game press conference after the Suns win on Tuesday, Beal said,

“Luckily we got All-Star break coming up, I’ll have to make a decision whether I’m doing a little bit of a little nose job or not, or wait ’til the offseason.”

Beal is so driven to help the Suns win the title that even potential facial distortion won’t force him to miss games. While that is ill-advised from a health and safety standpoint, from a basketball standpoint, it is beyond admirable.