“When Draymond Green tells me to do something, I shut up and listen!”: Warriors’ Gary Payton II talks about Green’s leadership and the role he plays

Warriors’ Gary Payton II opens up about Draymond Green and his importance to the team, his role as a leader

The Golden State Warriors are 17-2 to start the 2021-22 NBA season. With this record, the Warriors are on top of the league, at least for now. A major reason for the same is the 6’6 forward named Draymond Green.

Green seems to have found his spark yet again. Even though he finished in the Top-3 for Defensive Player of the Year honors last year, Draymond seems to have improved tremendously. Apart from just facilitating, he is also looking to create shots for himself, and attack the rim. Along with his improved offense, his defense has been on point as well.

Also Read: “Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris thought it was sweet to come back and play against us… It ain’t sweet!”: D’Angelo Russell shines as he leads the Wolves past the Sixers in a Double OT Thriller

Draymond has also doubled down on his job as the leader on the floor. He has been mentoring the younger guys, and we also see him talking to them in between plays, timeouts, or on the bench.

Gary Payton II explains why he would blindly follow Draymond Green

Gary Payton II is one of the key components for the Warriors’ bench. He has been a great force coming off the bench, bringing in energy and his brand of defense. GP2 was invited for the latest episode of the Dubs Talk podcast, hosted by Kendra Andrews and Grant Liffmann.

While he was there, GP2 was asked about Draymond Green’s leadership and the things he does.

GP2 said,

“Draymond is our leader. I tell him all the time to make sure to stay on us and make sure we’re at our best and he does that. He just wants the best from us and this team, and that’s why he has that much passion. He wants us to be great, and not let little things slip up.” “He’s doing a hell of a job leading us, as well as Andre [Iguodala]. Keeping us straight, keeping us focused on continuing to win games and head in the right direction.” “I try and learn from those guys, they have been in every situation you can probably imagine in the game, have played at the highest level, in the highest stages in Game 7s, and whatnot. Pretty much what Dray says on the defensive end, I listen. He tells me to do something and I’m going to respect his call and do it. He’s our leader on defense and I’m just trying to learn.”

“He tells me to do something and I’m going to respect his call and do it.” GP2 explains why he will always listen to what Draymond has to sayhttps://t.co/6HTFIIFYR8 pic.twitter.com/NJsI7D3ow4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 28, 2021

Also Read: “It’s hard to figure out my role!”: James Harden addresses early-season struggles after Brooklyn Nets’ tough loss to Phoenix Suns

As long as Green keeps leading the team, the Warriors would keep flourishing. GP2 and everyone else on the team know and respect the same.