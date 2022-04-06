“LeBron James, this will not look good on your GOAT resume!”: Skip Bayless berates the Lakers’ star for sitting out an elimination game against the Spurs

FS1 analyst Skip Bayless takes shots at LeBron James for missing a potential season-deciding game for the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers are finally out of their misery. After 79 games that many Purple and Gold loyals would like to believe never happened, the Lakers were eliminated from the play-in contention tonight. This wraps up their season, for all intents and purposes.

The Lakers still have 3 regular-season games on their schedule, but they wouldn’t hold any particular meaning for the Lakers. Tonight, the Lakers were on the road, where they took on the Pheonix Suns. Devin Booker led the Suns and handed the Lakers a 121-110 loss, eliminating their chances at a post-season.

LeBron James was out again tonight with the same ankle injury. He last played when the Lakers faced the Pelicans, going scoreless in the final five minutes of that contest. Skip Bayless weighed in on LBJ sitting out tonight.

Skip Bayless believes LeBron James sitting out tonight would affect his GOAT case

As soon as LeBron James saw that this season was going to be a bust, he started focusing on his GOAT case. Not known to be a scorer his entire career, LBJ started chasing the scoring title, and ultimately Kareem Abdul-Jabbar‘s record. While doing so, he surpassed Karl Malone for the 2nd spot on the all-time scoring list.

However, tonight, when the Lakers wanted LeBron James to suit up and save them from elimination, he was sitting on the bench. Skip Bayless saw that and made a valid point.

Go, Spurs, go. Spurs pull off unlikely win at Denver. No, Lakers, no. Lakers face elimination at Phoenix without LeBron. (King: This will not look good on your “GOAT” resume.) — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) April 6, 2022

Chasing personal records is all well, as long as it doesn’t hamper the team’s success. However, LeBron James, in chasing the scoring records, has forgotten about the same. As many have pointed out, since LBJ can’t chase Michael Jordan and his 6 rings, the scoring title is his way of making a GOAT case. However, not stepping up for you team when they need you the most? That sure doesn’t look good King.