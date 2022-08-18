LeBron James’ title aspirations have $900 of Mountain Dew at stake between Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless

Betting is commonplace in sports. However, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe put up a bizarre one revolving around LeBron James!

Last season was one to forget for the Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James. It was a truly horrendous year, as they failed to make the postseason.

The lackluster performances had many questioning what the Lakers’ next move would be. Many even believed the team could lose King James, as he was only under contract for one more season.

Fortunately, those rumors were put to rest, as James signed a massive two-year $97 million extension to stay suited up in the purple and gold!

ESPN story on Lakers star LeBron James agreeing on a two-year, $97.1M extension that makes him highest earning player in NBA history. https://t.co/pZFVtkSDCO — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 17, 2022

With the contract secured, fans and analysts are now making predictions about the coming seasons for the Lakers. In fact, Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have bet 50 cases of Mountain Dew on whether LeBron will win another ring in LA.

Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless have put 50 cases of Mountain Dew on the line on whether LeBron James will win another title with the Lakers

The 2022-2023 season is almost upon us, and a lot of eyes are on the LA Lakers. Especially after they secured the services of LeBron James for the next three years.

This news has many debating whether or not the Lakers stand a chance of winning a championship with the King on the throne. In fact, many have already placed their bets.

UNDISPUTED’s Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe actually have a bet going for 50 cases of Mountain Dew. Shannon believes LeBron will win another ring with LA in the next three seasons, whereas Skip says otherwise!

Will LeBron win another NBA championship during his Lakers tenure?@RealSkipBayless and @ShannonSharpe cast one of their biggest bets with 50 cases of Dew on the line pic.twitter.com/QkDU5SWsX9 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) August 18, 2022

Just for context here, the monetary value of the things being bet in total here are a whopping $900. That is insane.

It certainly is one of the more bizarre bets that have been placed. For LeBron and Shannon’s sake, we hope the Lakers can go all the way and win it.

