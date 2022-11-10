HomeSearch

Giannis Antetokounmpo Once Called This Australian Star the “Dennis Rodman of Tennis”

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 10/11/2022

Giannis Antetokounmpo Once Called This Australian Star the "Dennis Rodman of Tennis"

Images sourced from USA Today Sports

Rodman was the ultimate “bad boy” of the NBA and his repertoire is simply unmatchable. But in another sport, and across thousands of miles away from the United States, there is a player who is apparently the “Dennis Rodman of Tennis”, as per Giannis Antetokounmpo.

We all know that Giannis likes to joke, a lot. And when you ask him questions that are slightly comic in nature, you will get responses that are guaranteed to make you laugh. He loves the dad joke and will also crack jokes about his teammates sometimes.

So what happens when you ask him about racket sports? He talks about a lot of things, and he draws a wild but apt comparison.

Also read: Dennis Rodman, Who Lost $200,000 For Kicking A Cameraman, Was Lambasted On ‘Surreal Life’ By Jada Pinkett Smith’s Ex Lover

Giannis Antetokounmpo called Nick Kyrgios the “Dennis Rodman of Tennis”

Giannis was asked about what he thinks of Nick Kyrigios ahead of 2021, Australian Open. And his response was funny, to say the least.

He is first annoyed that the reporter does not talk about Stefano Tsitsipas, Greece’s best tennis player. And then gets to Kyrgios, here is the quote in full.

Kyrgios took this as a compliment and we can’t blame him. He is quite a lot like Rodman, in persona and in his sport.

Also read: Dennis Rodman, Who Couldn’t Pay $800,000 In Child Support, Insanely Lost $200,000 In A Single Night

Why are the parallels between Rodman and Kyrgios so apt?

It would not have been the first time that Kyrgios and Rodman were compared, nor would it have been the last! Over the course of the last year, Kyrgios has taken Giannis’ comparisons to heart. On more than one occasion, he has repped Dennis Rodman.

And people across the world have noticed the similarities between the two. Apart from being good at the sport in his own way, Kyrgios is also quite fiery and volatile.

He also said this, “If I passed (away) tomorrow, I would take that any day of the week, being remembered as the Dennis Rodman of the sport.”. Clearly, he sees the comparison, and while he may not be as vibrant as Dennis, we sure think he has the flamboyance.

Also read: Having been scammed of $27M, Dennis Rodman later got $220,000 in a reality show

About the author
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now covers intriguing news reports and throwback stories on all things NBA. His interest in NBA started with the ascendancy of Giannis Antetokounmpo in the 2016-17 season. Since then, Jeet has managed to coalesce his knowledge of the game and his writing to create pieces that are reflective of the current state of the league. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his critical thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Read more from Jeet Pukhrambam