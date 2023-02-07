“LeBron James to push Kyrie Irving to be traded for himself”: Skip Bayless Discusses a Hypothetical Trade for the King to Win Title With Kevin Durant

Kyrie Irving recently broke on social media with the news of his trade. The Brooklyn Nets acquired the likes of Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, and a few picks while sending Kai to the Mavs.

Mark Cuban’s Dallas Mavericks emerged victorious in the move, however, the likes of the Suns & the Lakers were also potential suitors for the 6-foot-2 guard.

With Rob Pelinka and co. ended up failing to team up LeBron James with his former teammate, Skip Bayless recently gave out a shocking, hypothetical trade idea.

According to Skip Bayless, LeBron James should’ve teamed up with Kevin Durant

In the recent-most episode of “UNDISPUTED”, the 71-year-old analyst and Shannon Sharpe discussed about the Irving trade in one of their segments. During one point of the conversation, Bayless went on to dish out his own hypothetical idea.

According to Skip, a Kyrie-LeBron trade would help the latter to “maximize” his chances of adding another championship to an overly-stacked resume.

“LeBron would’ve never done this, but if he wanted to maximize his opportunity to win at least 1 more ring… the way to have done it would be to push for Kyrie to be traded straight up for LeBron. Then LeBron, at age 38, with just a year or two left, he may play 4-5 years for all I know. If he had joined KD. To maximise the chances, that would be the way to do it,” Skip said.

LeBron should’ve asked the Lakers to trade him straight-up for Kyrie, so the King could join Kevin Durant to win another ring 👀@RealSkipBayless pic.twitter.com/nPeqKRBH22 — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) February 7, 2023

“Definitely disappointed”: LeBron on Kyrie’s move to Dallas

It was no surprise that LeBron wanted the Purple & Gold to add Irving to the roster.

However, when the LA-based franchise was unable to do so, the 4-time MVP was “disappointed”.

“Definitely disappointed. I can’t say I’m not disappointed on not being able to land such a talent, someone I know I have great chemistry with that can help you win championships, in my mind. My focus shifted back to where it should be and that’s this club and what we have in the locker room,” LeBron said.

