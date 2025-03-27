LeBron James To Win Fans A ‘Measly’ $100 On -5000 Odds To Beat Up Stephen A. Smith After Being ‘Threatened’ By Him

At a time when fans should be hearing new variations of “Lakers in five,” they’re busy debating LeBron James’ boxing odds against Stephen A. Smith. LBJ and Stephen A.’s ongoing feud has turned the sports world upside down. What started with a disagreement over SAS’s opinion on Bronny James and LeBron’s parenting has gone to unexpected lengths.

After the confrontation during a Knicks game, Stephen A. went on a press tour to talk about the incident. LeBron, on the other hand, maintained silence and focused on recovering from a groin injury.

However, recently, both these personalities have stirred up the pot. LeBron took a jab at SAS on Pat McAfee’s show, stating that he was behaving like Taylor Swift on tour, going to every city to talk about him.

The media veteran, on the other hand, claimed that he’d have swung on him if things went physical. “If that man would’ve put his hands on me. I would’ve immediately swung on him. Immediately,” he said on his show.

Even SAS wouldn’t have thought that one comment defending his honor would land him on Bovada’s betting charts. As per the sportsbook, LeBron is a heavy favorite to win the hypothetical boxing match with -5000 odds.

That’s hardly surprising, considering the physical mismatch. A 6’9, 250 lb elite athlete like LeBron would have a clear edge over the 6’1, 185 lbs, 17-years-older media veteran.

LeBron James is a heavy favorite in a potential boxing match vs Stephen A. Smith, per @BovadaOfficial LeBron James: -5000

Stephen A. Smith: +1000 https://t.co/AGnL9XaB7W pic.twitter.com/JWQ1yol1Vo — NBACentral (@TheDunkCentral) March 26, 2025

A $5000 bet on LeBron would only return $100, a reflection of just how one-sided this matchup is. On the flip side, Stephen A.’s +1000 odds could make some fans rich. A mere $100 bet on the media veteran would bring back $1000. But just like the fight itself, the odds of Stephen A. winning are virtually zero.

Stephen A.’s comment on possibly taking a swing at LeBron is doing a lot of damage to his reputation. Apart from the ridicule he’s facing from the fans, who are trolling him for even thinking of that, LeBron has also joined in on the action. The Lakers superstar recently posted a clip of SAS’s sparring session with the caption, “WHOMP WHOMP WHOMPPPPPPPP.”

The number of laughing emojis he used in the caption is an indication of how absurd his comment was. Maybe it’s time for Stephen A. to put this controversy to bed because the longer it drags on, the worse it’ll be for him.