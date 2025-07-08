“The Worst Time”: John Salley Once Explained What Made Partying With Michael Jordan So Tough

NBA stars rarely seem to struggle when it comes to romance. From the outside, they appear to have it all — high-paying jobs, athletic builds, good looks, and plenty of charm. Some women go all out for athletes. But surprisingly, three-time champion John Salley once revealed that this wasn’t the case for every star he played with. Even someone like Michael Jordan, he claimed, had his share of struggles in that department.

Some NBA players have long had a reputation for being romantically involved with multiple partners. Anthony Edwards, for instance, has four children with four different women. Former Rockets guard Calvin Murphy fathered 14 children with nine women. And then there’s Wilt Chamberlain, who was famously rumored to have had relations with an untold number of partners.

That’s why, when Salley once joined a podcast, the host wanted to know how Jordan was with women. After all, His Airness was the man in the 1980s and 1990s, and very few would seemingly pass out on opportunity to be with him.

“Being a young basketball player playing for the Bulls. I mean, you had to, like, it’s raining p**ani,” the host said on Pierre’s Panic Room. But somewhat shockingly, Salley claimed there were no women. “You think they’re letting women get to Michael Jordan? You’re tripping,” Salley responded.

The host couldn’t believe what Salley had just said. He sat up in his chair, trying to understand what he was missing. After all, he and Jordan were going from city to city, seemingly with no strings attached.

Yet Salley revealed a truth that few understand. He shared that he had traveled with The Beatles, Michael Jackson, and Jordan, and at the end of the day, no one was allowed near them because they were considered precious merchandise. “They’re not letting anybody near y’all, dog. You ain’t getting no stragglers because there are no stragglers. Because you’re not letting any of that riffraff near the Messiah,” he said.

To drive home his point, Jordan’s former teammate at the Chicago Bulls shared an example of the one time he convinced MJ to go out with him. Jordan was extremely reluctant, but after some persuading, Salley said he finally agreed to hit up a club. Salley had cigars ready and arranged for them to enter through the back to avoid drawing attention. He thought he had everything planned perfectly. However, it didn’t take long for him to realize why going out was such a hassle for Jordan.

“We get into the joint, and the owner of the place comes and goes, ‘Is that Michael? In my club? Turn the lights on!’ He turned the lights on so everybody could see Michael was in his club… Imagine you don’t get to meet anybody. I thought it was the worst time.”

The lights in the club were supposed to stay low, but not when Jordan walked in. As soon as he arrived, the owner made sure everyone knew who had just entered. And who could blame him? He was probably thrilled to host the superstar and saw it as a chance to boost his club’s street cred.

That’s exactly why Salley never went out with Jordan again. And it’s also why he rarely saw MJ surrounded by women, the attention Jordan attracted made it nearly impossible for him to relax.

Not that it would’ve mattered much. Jordan met his first wife, Juanita Vanoy, in 1985 and married her in 1989, meaning he was tied down for the majority of his career. Any women they came across were probably better suited for Salley anyway.