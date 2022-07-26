LeBron James took the $2 New York Subway despite being $550 million rich at the time

LeBron James might have been worth more than half a billion but like a common man, he took the subway with his Cavaliers teammates.

It is no secret that NBA players like extravagant lifestyles. They like the grander, the finer things in life. So naturally, when they start doing things a common man would do, the attention they would get is far greater.

This is not to disparage the fact that these athletes often come from impoverished backgrounds, but that they go on to lead rather opulent lifestyles.

LeBron James is no exception. He often gives back to the community but the sheer amount of assets at his disposal allows him to live a rather lavish life.

So, what happens when he and his teammates get stuck in a traffic jam? Do they leave the comfort of their stretch SUVs and comfortable team buses?

You will be a little shocked to find out what they did.

3 years ago Today…Following their shootaround at Madison Square Garden, LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and the Cleveland Cavs went through Penn Station to take the New York City Subway back to their hotel! pic.twitter.com/K802d0iFJR — (@Embiid_prodzz) November 13, 2021

LeBron James and the Cleveland Cavaliers take the $2 New York Subway

During a regular season road trip to New York, the Cleveland Cavaliers had just finished up their shootaround and they had two options for transport.

One was a 45-minute bus ride and the other was a 6-minute train ride. Naturally, the Cavaliers decided to take the ever-so-popular New York subway.

LeBron filmed the whole thing for his media channel uninterrupted. In the video, there is a hilarious bit, where Bron starts filming a passenger next to him and the guy in his ignorance simply says “can you not!”.

LeBron James rides the New York City subway for the first time and fellow passengers welcome him in the most “New York” way possible. pic.twitter.com/ooM00BTXwS — ABC World News Now (@abcWNN) November 14, 2017

It could also be the tough New Yorker that we so often hear about. To not be aware of someone like LeBron James might be unfathomable to us but for a New Yorker, it is just an average day.

As for the basketball game, LeBron dropped 23-12-9 and the Cavs beat the Knicks 104-101.

