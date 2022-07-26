Basketball

LeBron James took the $2 New York Subway despite being $550 million rich at the time

LeBron James took the $2 New York Subway despite being $550 million rich at the time
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
India vs West Indies last match: IND vs WI previous match T20 all result list
Next Article
"I just want to stay alone"– Charles Leclerc claims he's going to close himself at home alone after French GP debacle
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James took the $2 New York Subway despite being $550 million rich at the time
LeBron James took the $2 New York Subway despite being $550 million rich at the time

LeBron James might have been worth more than half a billion but like a common…