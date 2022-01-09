Basketball

“LeBron James tried to get Erik Spoelstra fired in Miami”: Heat co-owner reveals dark truth surrounding the King’s tenure in South Beach

LeBron James
Ashish Priyadarshi

Previous Article
"You need to…relax": When Daniel Ricciardo had to go through an ill-prepared interview on the Ellen Degeneres show
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
LeBron James
“LeBron James tried to get Erik Spoelstra fired in Miami”: Heat co-owner reveals dark truth surrounding the King’s tenure in South Beach

We all know about LeBron James’ knack for turning into a GM on teams (LeGM…