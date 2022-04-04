Basketball

“LeBron James has to take the blame for DeMar DeRozan ending up in Chicago”: Magic Johnson believes that the Lakers would’ve been a title-contending squad with the Bulls star

“LeBron James has to take the blame for DeMar DeRozan ending up in Chicago”: Magic Johnson believes that the Lakers would’ve been a title-contending squad with the Bulls star
Advait Jajodia

Being a two-time national level Basketball player, NBA surely had my attention from a very young age. At age 19 now, I aspire to share the knowledge I gained over 10 years with fellow basketball-lovers through my articles!

Previous Article
“Otherwise, it will be a boomerang": F1 CEO wants to be cautious with appointment of an American driver in F1 amidst speculations of Colton Herta
Next Article
‘Joel Embiid is like Michael Jordan, no one talked about MJs defense’: Doc Rivers provides weird analogy linking Sixers superstar to the Bulls legend
NBA Latest Post
‘Joel Embiid is like Michael Jordan, no one talked about MJs defense’: Doc Rivers provides weird analogy linking Sixers superstar to the Bulls legend
‘Joel Embiid is like Michael Jordan, no one talked about MJs defense’: Doc Rivers provides weird analogy linking Sixers superstar to the Bulls legend

Joel Embiid has been one of the top 3 players in the league this season.…