“Kevin Durant is my favorite player to watch! He makes it look way too easy!”: Mavericks’ Luka Doncic discusses why the Nets’ superstar is his favorite player to watch and play against

Mavericks’ star Luka Doncic talks about Kevin Durant, shares why the Slim Reaper is his favorite to watch in the NBA

The NBA has an A-List of superstars that have proven their ground, and their status is untouchable. Then comes the young wave of players, who are trying to get to that spot. Players like LeBron James, Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry fall in the former category. Meanwhile, players like Luka Doncic, Ja Morant, Jayson Tatum fall in the latter.

Also Read: “I mean, what is it, April almost? It’s pretty obvious Kyrie Irving is not going to take the shot”: Kevin Durant opens up on the NYC’s vaccination mandate and why the Nets love Uncle Drew

Everyone in the NBA is constantly trying to get better, and the same applies to the superstars as well. Recently, Luka Doncic was on ‘The Old Man and the Three’ podcast, hosted by JJ Redick. There he discussed a lot of things. Luka talked about why he hunted for LeBron James during the Mavs’ contest with the Lakers, talked about Rudy Gobert in Europe, his step back, and the tale of him trying to get Nikola Jokic to open an Instagram account.

“Kevin Durant makes it look so easy!”: Luka Doncic calls KD his favorite player to watch

While on the podcast, JJ Redick asked Luka Doncic what is next for him. The 22-year-old is in his 4th season and is already a 3x All-Star, 2x All-NBA First Team member, was the Rookie of the Year, and has been in the MVP conversation for the past two seasons. Luka replied and said that a championship is what he wants next. He also wants an MVP, but prioritizes a ring over everything else.

Luka was then asked about who’s his favorite player to watch in the league. He replied and said, “My #1 is Kevin Durant. I watch him play, it looks way too easy. It’s just unbelievable.”

Durant also holds high praise for Luka. After their recent matchup, Durant was nothing but praise for the Slovenian sensation.

Kevin Durant postgame when asked about Luka Doncic: pic.twitter.com/TXYTpoPi4g — Jo (@MavsStan41) March 17, 2022

Also Read: “DeMar DeRozan felt just like a video game”: Alex Caruso lauds his Bulls teammate and superstar for his Wilt Chamberlain-beating run of 35-point games

The future is bright for Luka Doncic, and it should be fun to watch him takeover the league soon enough.