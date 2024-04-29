LeBron James’ Wife Savannah James Reminds Husband About ‘Scheduled Call,’ Lakers Superstar Adorably Defends Himself

The relationship between LeBron James and his wife Savannah James figures among the finest NBA lores. They have been together for over two decades and still have the spark. Despite spending a ton of time away from each other owing to the hectic NBA schedule, the two continue to find solace in each other. In one such heart-capturing moment, LBJ joined his wife during an Instagram Live. As James called himself “crazy” in a funny manner, Savannah brought up their scheduled call,

“You were supposed to be calling”

The 4x Finals MVP tried covering up the acts by claiming that he got on the IG Live so that they could talk, “Y’all just went live so I took a chance to see if I can get on love“. Then he made a joke about his hairline to lighten things up. He quipped that he may need a wig soon. On the flip side, his long-time partner asked him, “Who there with you?” James replied, “You will see when you get home. Don’t worry about what’s going on.”

Then King James pitched forth shifting to a phone call after getting off live. Savannah agreed and also stated, “Follow directions”. The two are often seen indulging in similar to and fros on Instagram, along with their kids. Such moments have been part and parcel of the Savannah-LeBron James story.

LeBron James’ sense of humor can be too much for Savannah

In the 2018 ECF Game 7 against the Boston Celtics, LBJ dropped 35 points, 15 rebounds, and 9 assists in the 87-79 win. After this win, James made his eighth straight finals. Following this humungous achievement, an elated LBJ played a prank on Savannah James. He used his wife’s phone to start an IG Live. After his long-time partner figured out what was going on, she objected to the hilarious action.

“Why’s Savannah James mad at me for taking her phone?” quipped LeBron James.

These instances sum up the endearing bond between the lovebirds who met before the NBA legend began his well-celebrated journey. Owing to his NBA commitments, there are long periods when the couple lives apart. That’s why, the couple showcases their kindred whenever the offseason rolls in.

In his journey to greatness, the heartwarming moments with his wife have helped the All-time leading scorer keep it together. After meeting as high-school sweethearts, they have built an incredible family with three children.