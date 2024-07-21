mobile app bar

LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Shows Younger Son Bryce’s Basketball Career Support on IG

Tonoy Sengupta
Published

LeBron James, Savannah James and Bryce James.
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Bryce James is developing into quite the basketball player. At 17 years old, it seems like he comes up with a brand new highlight every day, each new one arguably better than the last. However, perhaps his most recent one reigns over them all. And being the young athlete’s mother, Savannah James would always react to it.

During the highlight, Bryce switches onto an opposition player in the dunker’s spot, ready to go up for a slam. But instead of just letting the other team have two easy points, he rose and smacked the ball right out of the player’s hands.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SLAM HIGH SCHOOL (@slam_hs)

A defensive play that seems to show his heart and drive toward the game, this highlight has been making all the rounds on social media. With personalities such as Draymond Green, and of course, her husband LeBron James reacting to it publicly, Savannah wished to do the same. So, she reposted the clip in question on her IG story, while putting several puff-out emojis as her reaction.

It’s a rather simple reaction, but it conveys all that it needs to. After all, how else does a proud mother need to react? And it appears that there will likely be a lot more of these ‘simple but proud’ moments in the upcoming few years too, especially considering the teenager’s scouting situation at the moment.

Bryce has offers

While Bryce may not be an elite player yet, he is still ranked relatively highly. Classified as a three-star athlete, he has been ranked as the 49th-best player at his position (small forward), 45th-best player regionally, and the 22nd-best player in California, per ESPN.

Due to this, he has already received a few scholarship offers from colleges, despite just entering his senior year of high school, with the likes of Ohio State and Duquesne being in the mix.

LeBron James’ younger son has shown that he has the talent to play in the NBA one day, so if he keeps developing, the offers will come with time. Really, all he has to do is keep doing what he has been doing so far in his basketball journey.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Tonoy Sengupta

Tonoy Sengupta

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Tonoy Sengupta is a Senior Editor at The SportsRush. Coming from an athletically inclined family, he has been surrounded by sports ever since he was 4 years old. But, while initially pouring all his time into Football (soccer), at 14, Tonoy discovered basketball through the countless highlights of Stephen Curry humiliating players from Curry Land. And just like that, a fiery passion for the game was ignited within Tonoy. And soon after, he decided to become a student of journalism, graduating in 2022, and choosing sports as his area of interest. Today, you can find him spending 99% of his time browsing through every type of content on every team in the NBA, before uncorking everything he has found to the world. In the 1% he isn't doing this, you can find him playing Basketball, Football, Volleyball, or practically any other sport he has had the opportunity to learn.

Read more from Tonoy Sengupta

