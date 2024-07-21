LeBron James’ Wife Savannah Shows Younger Son Bryce’s Basketball Career Support on IG

Bryce James is developing into quite the basketball player. At 17 years old, it seems like he comes up with a brand new highlight every day, each new one arguably better than the last. However, perhaps his most recent one reigns over them all. And being the young athlete’s mother, Savannah James would always react to it.

During the highlight, Bryce switches onto an opposition player in the dunker’s spot, ready to go up for a slam. But instead of just letting the other team have two easy points, he rose and smacked the ball right out of the player’s hands.

A defensive play that seems to show his heart and drive toward the game, this highlight has been making all the rounds on social media. With personalities such as Draymond Green, and of course, her husband LeBron James reacting to it publicly, Savannah wished to do the same. So, she reposted the clip in question on her IG story, while putting several puff-out emojis as her reaction.

It’s a rather simple reaction, but it conveys all that it needs to. After all, how else does a proud mother need to react? And it appears that there will likely be a lot more of these ‘simple but proud’ moments in the upcoming few years too, especially considering the teenager’s scouting situation at the moment.

Bryce has offers

While Bryce may not be an elite player yet, he is still ranked relatively highly. Classified as a three-star athlete, he has been ranked as the 49th-best player at his position (small forward), 45th-best player regionally, and the 22nd-best player in California, per ESPN.

Due to this, he has already received a few scholarship offers from colleges, despite just entering his senior year of high school, with the likes of Ohio State and Duquesne being in the mix.

LeBron James’ younger son has shown that he has the talent to play in the NBA one day, so if he keeps developing, the offers will come with time. Really, all he has to do is keep doing what he has been doing so far in his basketball journey.