With Karl-Anthony Towns’ Timberwolves Future Uncertain Due To Recent $136 Million Deal, Stephen A Smith Professes His Love For KAT On The Knicks

Stephen A. Smith is back to recruiting players for the Knicks, once again. And this time it’s none other than Karl-Anthony Towns that has made it onto his list. To his credit, Stephen A. does provide a solid reason for why the trade between Minnesota and New York may happen, citing the signing of Jaden McDaniels to a 5-year/ $136 million deal just a few days ago.

According to Stephen A. Smith, the Timberwolves won’t be able to keep KAT, Rudy Gobert, Anthony Edwards, and Jaden McDaniels, all on the same team. Not only does the money not make sense, but sharing the ball also might present problems. Karl Anthony Towns has played a role too, as he recently did something that boosted speculations surrounding a possible trade to the Big Apple. Before Minnesota’s pre-season game with the Knicks, Karl Anthony Towns was seen shaking hands and exchanging pleasantries with the Knicks’ top brass. Not only that but Towns has also squashed his beef with head coach Tom Thibodeau after the duo had a rough patch together in Minnesota.

All the speculation from Stephen A. Smith came from the latest episode of his show The Stephen A. Smith Show. While on the subject of the New York Knicks, Stephen A. said, “The New York Knicks haven’t drafted a superstar since Patrick Ewing in 1985. I look at trade scenarios and let me tell you something right now. The Minnesota Timberwolves, you can’t keep Anthony Edwards, Karl-Anthony Towns, and Rudy Gobert. I think you may have to let go of Karl Anthony Towns. I’d love Karl Anthony Towns in New York. I’d love to see Jalen Brunson pass him the ball. I wish I could see it with him, Julius Randle, and Karl Anthony Towns. You got 11 picks over the next seven years. If I am the New York Knicks, I am getting on a phone with Minnesota.”

The Maths of Trading Karl Anthony Towns

The NBA on July 1st, set the 2023-24 salary cap at $136.021 million per team. Though there is a luxury cap of $165.294, small market teams like Minnesota don’t necessarily exercise it.

With a cap of just $136.021 million, it won’t be possible for Minnesota to keep all of its star players, come next season. Gobert is the highest earner, with a base salary of $41, 000,000 for this season. Gobert is currently on a 5 year/$205,000,002 contract which is in force till 2026. Towns come in at second place with a base salary of $36 million this year. The Timberwolves star has also signed a $224 million super max which kicks in next year.

While Anthony Edwards is still on his rookie contract, the young star has already signed an extension for 5 years/ $260 million, which will kick in next year. With Jaden McDaniels recent $136 million contract extension, it will be hard for the Timberwolves to keep all their stars in one place, without paying serious tax for exceeding the cap.

After having a closer look at the roster, it’s now clear why Stephen A. was pushing for a Knicks trade for KAT. Not only that, but the Knicks also have a plethora of picks from upcoming drafts, which they can package alongside players like RJ Barrett, to make an offer to the Timberwolves.

Not only that but player Jeff Teague has recently come out to back Towns, telling everyone how special the young star is. While on the Club520 Podcast, Teague told the hosts ” I ain’t gonna lie, Kat probably one of the coldest dudes I ever see play basketball. The first time I played over him, I was in disbelief. I was like this motherf***er can do everything. He was Wemby before Wemby.”

Though with the rise of Anthony Edwards, KAT might just want to stay in Minnesota and see if he can bring the franchise its first championship. With even Wiggins gone, Towns is now looking like the leader of the team. But KAT and Gobert are yet to gel well. If the Timberwolves have to pull the plug, it will be interesting to see who it is they trade.