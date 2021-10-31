“LeBron James will not win a one-on-one game against me”: Russell Westbrook was supremely confident in his 1v1 abilities versus the Lakers superstar on Kevin Hart’s ‘Cold as Balls’

Russell Westbrook might be enjoying his time in Los Angeles now but the Lakers superstar was not fond of superteams a couple of years back.

Since Russell Westbrook‘s arrival in LA, the team hasn’t played the Lakers basketball the fans expect. Lakers had the second-best odds of winning the Championship after the Brooklyn Nets to start the season, even Lebron, AD, and Russ would have thought that they’ll cruise through half of the teams in West if not all.

But in the 6 games, they have played till now, the Lakers have split the wins and losses. The superteam in the West isn’t looking like a team, after all, baring the last game they played against Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday.

Maybe not on the court, but LeBron James and Russell Westbrook must be enjoying their time in Los Angeles since the latter came down in the off-season from Washington Wizards. Both of them have been good friends for a long time before even Russell came to LA.

But did you know before joining the Lakers, Westbrook has said LeBron cannot beat him one on one? He also said that he doesn’t believe in superteams and would like to stay in Oklahoma City forever.

Russell Westbrook believes he’s beating LeBron James one-on-one

Although it was said on a show called “Cold as Balls”, hosted by a world-renowned comedian, Kevin Hart, Westbrook was pretty serious on a few of his take on the show. The 9-time All-Star is pretty expressive and one could make it out easily when he’s joking.

When asked about what is his idea on superteams, the 2017 MVP said,

“Me personally? It’s not my style. I like to compete, I like to go against the best, that’s just why I’ve always stayed in Oklahoma City.”

It took Westbrook 2 years and two stops first in Houston, where he tried it out with his former teammate Harden and then in Washington where he tried to team up with another prolific shooting guard of the NBA, Bradley Beal.

Both those years they couldn’t reach deep into the playoffs. He finally reached Los Angeles where he formed a team with 3 of the NBA’s top-75 players, well, 4 including him. If that’s not a superteam, what is?

Kevin then asks him who wins between him and LeBron James in a one-on-one game?

“LeBron James will not win, I am winning.” Westbrook said.

While Russell says he’s friends with LeBron to maybe soften his take, everyone knows the dog that is inside Westbrook who never rests on a basketball court, not even for a second. He will never accept that he can be beaten by anyone one on one.

Let’s see if the superteam in the West led by LeBron and Russ and the one in the East led by Kevin Durant and Harden, make it to the NBA Finals. If that happens nobody will be happier than Russ. He then gets to compete against two of his former teammates.