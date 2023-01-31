HomeSearch

“LeBron James with the historic histrionics!”: Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe Have Contradicting Opinions Lakers Star’s reaction to Non-Call Foul

Advait Jajodia
|Published 31/01/2023

Jan 28, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) reacts during the second half against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers and the Boston Celtics produced one entertaining clash from their recent meeting at the TD Garden. While LeBron James recorded 41 points, 9 rebounds, and 8 assists, the All-Star duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown eclipsed the King’s performance.

In the Celtics’ 125-121 OT win over LAL, JT recorded a 30-point, 11-rebound double-double, whereas, Brown ended up dropping 37 points and 9 rebounds.

An action-packed and chirpy contest that witnessed 15 lead changes and 15 ties also saw Bron behave as we’ve never seen him before.

During the final seconds of the regulation, Jayson hit James’ hand on a layup. However, a foul wasn’t called. Clearly, the 4-time MVP didn’t agree with the non-call.

Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe react to Chandler Parsons criticising LeBron James

As soon as James’ dramatics went up on social media, every single basketball enthusiast gave their two cents on the incident.

Former NBA star Chandler Parsons was among the group of people who attacked the 4-time champ for being too extra.

Just as Parsons’ words went viral on social media, NBA Twitter blew up with reactions. Analysts of “UNDISPUTED” even gave their opinions on Chandler’s harsh criticism.

Shannon Sharpe, an extremely good friend of LeBron, ripped apart the former Rockets forward for his words.

Contrary to what his co-host believed, Skip Bayless regarded LeBron’s actions as an “all-time reaction”. Bayless said:

“It was an all-time reaction and it was operating on very deep levels because a lot was operating there. He can be drama king, he can go melodrama. This was historic histrionics. I’ve never seen a reaction like that.”

“Don’t see it happening to nobody else”: LBJ

Of course, Bron was furious after not receiving the crucial foul call. As if his reactions weren’t enough, the 6-foot-9 forward even spoke about the referees’ non-calls in the recent past, especially with him being the victim. In the postgame interview, the 4-time Finals MVP said:

“I don’t understand. I don’t understand what we’re doing, and I watch basketball every single day,” said James. “I watch games every single day and I don’t see it happening to nobody else. It’s just weird.”

From their official Twitter handle, the NBA Referees even released a statement wherein they acknowledged their mistake.

