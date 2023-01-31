Lakers vs Thunder Ticket Price: With LeBron James On the Brink of Surpassing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Tickets for 7th Feb Sell for $75,000

Jan 22, 2023; Portland, Oregon, USA; Los Angeles Lakers small forward LeBron James (6) stands during the national anthem before the game against the Portland Trail Blazers at Moda Center. Mandatory Credit: Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of yet another disastrous season. With Russell Westbrook being added to the squad led by LeBron James and Anthony Davis, Rob Pelinka and co. expected the All-Star trio to dominate the league.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the LA-based franchise is far from being the successful franchise they were expected to be. Just a year after finishing 11th in the West with a 33-49 record, the team is in for a worse campaign this time around.

51 games into the 2022-2023 season and Darvin Ham’s boys are 13th in the West, 2.5 games behind the 10th-seeded Utah Jazz.

However, amid their horrific season, there is one silver lining – LeBron approaching the #1 position on the all-time scoring list.

Ticket Prices for the Lakers’ 7th February clash against the OKC to go as high as $75,000

LBJ entered year 20 with 37,062 points. Trailing Kareem Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387-point mark by 1,325 points, Bron was expected to be the NBA’s new all-time leading scorer by sometime in the second half of the season.

As expected by many, even at age 38, the 4-time MVP has put on a scoring clinic. Averaging 30.2 points, the future Hall-Of-Famer is merely 117 points away from breaking the scoring record that Jabbar held for nearly four decades.

Currently, in the midst of a 5-game road trip, the King is predicted to achieve the historic feat in the Lakers’ clash against the Oklahoma City Thunder on 7th February at the Crypto.com Arena.

According to reports, ticket prices for fans to witness Bron clinch the all-time scoring record are as high as $75,000.

The ticket prices for the LAL-OKC clash are higher than the prices of Game 1 of the 2022 NBA Finals between the Warriors and the Celtics!

Will the all-time scoring record help LeBron James for the GOAT case?

LBJ is one of the greatest basketball players ever. Thanks to the 6-foot-9 forward’s versatility, physicality, and longevity, he is able to collect all accolades possible.

Over a 20-year span, James has won 4 MVPs, 4 championships, and 4 Finals MVPs, among several other accolades. Despite having one of the most stacked resumes we’ve ever seen, Michael Jordan is often the favourable pick for the GOAT selection.

However, after surpassing Kareem as the highest scorer in league history, LeBron’s case for the infamous debate will definitely get stronger.

