“WHY THE HELL do those young ladies have to stay in school for 4 years before being able to go pro??!!!”: NBA Twitter reacts as LeBron James questions the WNBA Draft policy

Lakers superstar LeBron James questions WNBA’s draft policy about completing a college education, NBA Twitter reacts

With the Los Angeles Lakers out for the season, LeBron James now has 2 months open on his schedule. This means we’re about to see a lot more of Lobos stories, stories of him smoking cigars and drinking wine, and rapping to new songs.

Yesterday, the WNBA Draft took place. We saw a lot of NBA athletes talk about it and spread awareness about the same. Stephen Curry’s Instagram was taken over by Azzi Fudd of the University of Connecticut. LeBron James was tuned into the draft as well, and he raised a big question.

I’m sitting here after watching the WNBA draft the other day and wondering WHY THE HELL do those young ladies have to stay in school for 4 years before being able to go pro??!!! I’m CONFUSED — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 13, 2022

Unlike the NBA, WNBA requires the players to complete a 4-year college education, or have a 4-year differential from their high school graduation before registering for the draft. This did not sit right with the King.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James questioning the WNBA Draft criteria

LeBron James, according to him, asked a valid question about the WNBA. However, in just asking the question, it goes to show how ignorant the King truly is. The salary disparities in the NBA and WNBA are no joke. On a max contract, the WNBA stars earn $228,094. On the other hand, the minimum contract in the NBA is $925,000.

NBA Twitter reacted to tweet put up by the King.

Lebron watching the WNBA draft pic.twitter.com/U2imMEI3Xa — Steph Sanchez (@stragosaurus) April 13, 2022

The reason why is because the WNBA has limited amount of talent due to the fact there’s so little teams so they can’t have a influx of new players If they added like 4-6 more teams the issue would be fixed — Kyle (36-45) (@thezachattack_2) April 13, 2022

I mean, what are they gonna do, leave school early to make $60k a year? Assuming they’re even drafted, assuming they then get invited to training camp? Assuming they don’t get waived before the season starts or 2 weeks after it does? That’d be an awful decision. — Nat, JD, MA ️‍ (@slootsloot24) April 13, 2022

W PR move bron, we know damn well you wasn’t watching no WNBA draft pic.twitter.com/2ZPfuiGSkT — fova (@FovaYuh) April 13, 2022

Well, I guess the King should have educated himself about the WNBA problems before he put this tweet out. Considering how his attention is on the topic now, hopefully he tries to bring around a change there.