“LeBron James, you haven’t had an Achilles tear yet”: Lakers superstar shuts down reporter for insensitively comparing LeBron’s injury history to Kevin Durant and co

LeBron James was given a bad omen by a reporter, who downplayed the Lakers superstar and 4-time MVP’s injury history by comparing Kevin Durant.

LeBron is truly head and shoulders above the rest of his competition from this generation. Even in his 19th season in his league, the man is sonning people who were born after he declared pro.

The Lakers superstar has been on a tear in the past 13 games. He suffered an abdomen injury to start the year off and missed time due to that. But it increasingly looks like James is back to near playoff form.

LeBron is averaging over 29 points, 7 rebounds and 7 dimes per game since his injury-enforced absence. However, the Lakers continue to struggle with Covid, injuries and bad play from their roster.

They’re on 16-17 for the year and are now 6-7 in their last 7 games. Anthony Davis is out for at least a month with an MCL injury. Their season seems like an exposition of Murphy’s Law by itself – everything that can go wrong has gone wrong.

Also Read – Michael Jordan keeps giving me nuggets of knowledge! Hornets’ LaMelo Ball reveals how the Bulls legend talks basketball with him.

In the middle of all of this turmoil, they dropped a game in a blowout loss to lottery team San Antonio. This happened despite James tallying yet another impressive game on both ends of the floor.

LeBron James shuts down reporter for insensitively comparing his injury history to Kevin Durant

Possibly the worst moment of the night – worse even than their losing moments – came for LeBron James during the postgame presser. One interviewer had the temerity to start hinting at LeBron being lucky with injuries.

This reporter contrived to compare Kevin Durant and his Achilles tear to James by saying that he’ll stay relatively healthy. This kind of talk is never encouraged, because people always believe in never tempting fate.

Reporter: “You’ve had some bad luck with injuries in the last couple of years… but you haven’t had a torn Achilles.” LeBron James: “There’s no damn wood here. Is that wood at the back of your computer? Is that wood on the back of there? Okay, shit. S… https://t.co/3cb33Oo479 — NBA_Highlights (@rNBA_Highlights) December 24, 2021

Also Read – I would beat Andre the Giant silly the way I beat Charles Barkley! Shaq hilariously claims that he could out-wrestle the late, great WWE superstar while throwing shots at Chuck.

NBA Twitter and Reddit are panning this interviewer for his insensitive question, and extremely rightfully so.