“I would beat Andre the Giant silly the way I beat Charles Barkley”: Shaq hilariously claims that he could out-wrestle the late, great WWE superstar while throwing shots at Chuck

Shaq very confidently says that he could beat Andre the Giant in a wrestling match the way he beats up Charles Barkley.

Given just how much of a Goliath Shaq is, his involvement in wrestling isn’t all too much of a surprise. Adding to that is the fact that the Lakers legend is an entertainer through and through. So, appearing on WWE on various occasions to show off his wrestling chops with the big guns while putting on a show is very on brand for him.

He’s appeared on RAW several times and even built up a rivalry with famed WWE strongman, ‘The Big Show’. The two were slated to duke it out at WrestleMania 33 but according to Shaq, it never materialized due to disputes on how the match would take place.

Also read: “Zach LaVine’s barber needs to be arrested immediately!”: NBA Twitter laughs at Bulls’ star’s disastrous hairdo after return from Health and Safety protocols

“First, they said it was me and Big Show. Then, they said it was going to be a three-on-three. Then, they canceled it, so when they canceled it, I made other arrangements,” said O’Neal.

Their rivalry first began when the 4x NBA champ showed up unexpectedly to the annual ‘Andre the Giant Royal Rumble’ a year or so prior.

Shaq on besting Andre the Giant in the ring.

Andre the Giant was one of the biggest draws in the early days of the WWE, when it was known as the WWF. However, his untimely passing in 1993 meant he wouldn’t be able to wrestle with some of the greatest to come after him.

Also read: “LeBron James believes he had his best Christmas day game when the Cavs faced the Warriors”: The superstar is 12-points away from eclipsing Kobe Bryant as the all-time scorer in Xmas day games

Shaq, of course, isn’t considered to be one of the greats in wrestling but his sheer size would’ve proven to be a formidable match-up for Andre.

While talking to Dan Patrick, Shaq revealed that he would have no problem dealing with the late, great wrestling legend, even throwing a dig at Charles Barkley in doing so.

“I would beat him [Andre the Giant] silly like I beat Charles Barkley,” said O’Neal. Patrick then hilariously said that Andre the Giant is ‘two Charles Barkleys’ to which Shaquille O’Neal promptly, rhetorically asked, “And?”