“LeBron James, your footsteps ain’t scaring nobody!”: Grizzlies’ backcourt duo of Ja Morant and Desmond Bane reveals the shocking things said in their spat with the Lakers superstar

Memphis Grizzlies rising star Desmond Bane trash-talks LeBron James by saying his ‘footsteps ain’t scary’ after the King was slow to get back on defense.

The Memphis Grizzlies have been one of the surprise packages in the league this season. Currently sitting with a 36-18 record, they are the 4th seed in the Western Conference and look like a dark horse when it comes to the playoffs this year.

Despite being one of the youngest teams in the NBA, Memphis don’t back down from anyone. Even if it’s the King. When they went up against LeBron James earlier this year, the Grizzlies, especially Desmond Bane was constantly in his face and had to be separated multiple times.

However, in a recent article by ESPN, it was revealed what Bane said to the King. And oh boy! It looks like one of the greatest single trash-talking lines. Read on to find out what he said…

Ja Morant and Desmond Bane reveal their thoughts on dispute with LeBron James.

While Ja Morant and Desmond Bane have turned the franchise from “Grit and Grind” to “Showtime” Grizzlies, the squad still possess have a grit synonymous with the Memphis teams of old. Sometimes, youth can bring with it a certain audacity and confidence. That appears to be the case with the Grizzlies.

So much so that they aren’t even afraid to pick a fight with LeBron James. Anyway, while this caught on camera, another play that wasn’t was recently revealed in an ESPN article –

As the Grizzlies’ lead swells to 17 early in the third quarter of the Jan. 9 game, the Lakers call timeout and Morant makes a detour to reply to a front-row fan who taunted him after a turnover the previous possession, several of his teammates strut and celebrate on the Crypto.com Arena court.

But all this Grizzlies fun is too much for LeBron James, who didn’t make it past the free-throw line in the backcourt during Memphis’ latest highlight.

A minute later, a Lakers turnover leads to another fast break for the Grizzlies. Bane swishes a trailer 3 — wide open because James is slow getting back in transition — and lets the all-time great know about it:

“Them footsteps ain’t scaring nobody.”

Yikes! That has to be one of the single most badass** moments ever. In fact, Ja Morant definitely thinks so. When asked about it, he goes on to say –

“All of us on our team pretty much grew up watching [James] play. All of us are still fans of this guy. We know he’s one of the greatest ever to touch a basketball, but inside those four lines, if you’re buddy-buddy, you’re lost.

“That’s pretty much what went into it. Bron is a big-time competitor and Des is the same way. Seeing those guys go at it was funny to me. I loved it, because it just shows that no matter who it is, our guys don’t back down.”

It’s clear by now that the Grizzlies squad fears absolutely no one. And that sentiment will not change even if the opponent is one of the best players ever.

With the way the seeding is currently, there is a high chance that the Grizzlies could meet LeBron James and Co in the playoffs, and if that does happen, get your popcorn ready! Because it’s gonna be must see TV.

