Is LeBron James Playing Tonight vs Knicks? Lakers Issue Injury Report Including 21 Year Veteran

The Los Angeles Lakers went 1-2 during the three-game road trip and are now preparing to host the New York Knicks tonight. Despite the Knicks coming off a loss against the Los Angeles Clippers, LeBron James will be a crucial piece for the Lakers in hopes of grabbing a win. However, amidst the injury that he sustained on his calf, fans are wondering whether or not the King will suit up for the fixture.

The Los Angeles Lakers have one of the deepest rosters in the entire league. However, similar to the past few years, the Purple & Gold have been injury-riddled. This continues to be the case as a total of seven players are added to the injury report.

Gabe Vincent and Jalen Hood-Schifino continue to be listed as “OUT”. Whereas, Jarred Vanderbilt and D’Angelo Russell are listed as “probable”. Finally, Anthony Davis and Christian Wood are joined by LeBron James as the players who are all “questionable”.

Bron was listed as “questionable” during the Lakers’ previous fixture against the San Antonio Spurs as well. However, he did take on the floor, playing for more than 36 minutes. Having a three-day rest should be adequate time for LBJ to heal. Considering his drive to win another title, it won’t be surprising to see him suit up.

LeBron James and co. will raise their In-Season Tournament banner

The Los Angeles Lakers had quite a sensational performance during the In-Season Tournament. After going 4-0 in the group stage, LeBron James and co. defeated the Phoenix Suns and obliterated the New Orleans Pelicans to reach the Finals. Going up against Tyrese Haliburton’s Indiana Pacers, the Final game was a relatively easy one as the LA side clinched a 123-109 victory.

With the virtue of winning the inaugural tournament, each member of the team was awarded a cash prize of $500,000. Tonight, playing their first home game since the In-Season Tournament win, the Lakers will be raising the banner at the Crypto.com Arena.

While the Lakers were the best team during the In-Season Tournament, their performance during the regular season hasn’t been as great. Even though LeBron James is putting up terrific numbers – 25.2 points, 7.5 rebounds, and 7 assists – in Year 21, the Lakers only have a 15-11 record.

Despite sitting 8th in the West, Lakers Nation will be pleased considering Anthony Davis’ form. After a slow start to the season, averaging 21.8 points in November, Davis has shifted gears this month. Playing like the dominant big man we know him to be, AD has been lodging 28.8 points and 13 rebounds to go with 2.2 blocks per game.

Now that AD and LBJ are, individually, performing up to the standards, the Lakers will surely start moving up the standings.