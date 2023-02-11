“Russell Westbrook Still Got a Lot of Game”: Paul George Campaigns For Clippers to Add Former Lakers Star in Buyout From Utah Jazz

Paul George seems to want to get back together with Russell Westbrook, judging from the Clippers star’s latest postgame comments.

The LA Clippers are clearly in a spot of bother this year given their long-term ambitions. In what looks like the final year of their championship window, they’ve been flattering to deceive.

Clippers Nation has been unable to put together any sort of a run that legitimizes its championship credentials. The team, assembling Paul George and Kawhi Leonard alongside a bevy of role players in 2019, has yet to get to the NBA Finals.

This year was supposed to be their clearest chance, but the wheels started coming off early. The lack of point guard play and a slowed-down Kawhi meant that the team stuttered at the start of the season offensively.

Clippers this season: — 4th in defensive rating

— 28th in offensive rating

— Kawhi out 18 games

— PG out 7 games Still 5th in the West. pic.twitter.com/28sYDRHj5q — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 1, 2022

They seem to have found more of an offensive groove as Kawhi gradually found his rhythm. However, they’re yet to display the ceiling they had 2 years back with Kawhi and PG.

Paul George campaigns for Russell Westbrook to sign with the LA Clippers

The Clippers were handed a season sweep by Giannis and his Bucks with a 106-119 loss tonight. They had some momentum early on in the game, but the Bucks took a halftime lead they’d never relinquish.

Giannis continued his impressive run of form with a 35-point showing alongside 8 rebounds and 6 assists. In the absence of Khris Middleton, Brook Lopez stepped up offensively with 22 points.

Paul George, on the other hand, had a shambolic night leading the Clippers’ offense. He only had 19 points on 23 attempts, including 3-of-11 from deep. He wasted no time during the post-game presser in making a rallying cry for Westbrook to join:

“If there is somebody out there — Russell [Westbrook] — if it makes sense and it goes with our team, we’re all for it… Hopefully Russell sees this and we figure something out.”

How does Russ help the Clippers?

While Westbrook has always been an awful shooter, he seems like a good fit on the Clippers. In Ivica Zubac, he’d have a capable roll man to create a pick-and-roll tandem with.

In addition, Paul George, Marcus Morris and Kawhi Leonard are all capable shooters to fit alongside him. If the likes of Norman Powell, Eric Gordon and Terance Mann can play their part, the Clippers could finally fill in the point guard slot they’ve long sought to strengthen.

However, adding Russ also dilutes their defensive ceiling. Westbrook is wont to go ball-watching and can often be a hindrance on that end. Overall, adding Westbrook may not move the needle enough for the Clippers.