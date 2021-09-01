“I don’t think LeBron James will join us”: Former Warriors superstar Kevin Durant brushes aside rumors of his nemesis joining Dub Nation

When 2x Finals MVP Kevin Durant paid no heed to rumors of LeBron James joining the Bay Area team.

The Golden State Warriors and Cleveland Cavaliers’ rivalry are one of the greatest enmities in NBA history. The two teams faced each other in four consecutive NBA Finals, with the Warriors sitting comfortably at 3-1.

The two teams boasted of some of the greatest talents in the league. While the Warriors had Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson, and Kevin Durant, the Cavaliers had LeBron James, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love.

However, during the 2016-17 off-season with the arrival of Kevin Durant in GSW, the whole dynamics of the NBA changed. Durant joined a 73-9 Warriors team making it unfair for any team that went against them.

After winning the 2017 NBA championship, rumors of LeBron James joining the Warriors were making headlines. However, the Cavs superstar would call the news bogus.

Kevin Durant doesn’t buy the idea of LeBron James joining the Warriors

KD would make a grand entry at the Jimmy Kimmel Live after winning back-to-back championships and being crowned Finals MVP in each case. The superstar arrived with The Larry O’Brien trophy and his Finals MVP award as well.

When asked about the idea of LeBron James joining the Warriors, Durant had the following to say,

“I just don’t think that’d happen man. I don’t wanna go there you know, somebody is listening is gonna right something. I don’t know, I’ll stay on my side.”

James’ idea of joining the Warriors seemed clearly out-fetched, especially since he had lost to them the prior Finals. The superstar had established a legacy, especially after bringing Cleveland a championship after 5 decades.

The former Cavs superstar had received a lot of hate when he had joined forces with Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in Miami.

Nevertheless, Durant would depart from the Warriors after playing 3 seasons with the team and sign with the Brooklyn Nets in 2019.