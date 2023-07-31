Shaquille O’Neal Echoes NBA Fan’s Sentiment on Michael Jordan’s Bulls All Time 5 Against the Lakers: “Artis Gilmore Couldn’t See Shaq in Broad Daylight”
Shaquille O’Neal‘s confidence in his abilities is as huge as his physical stature, and it is often reflected in his Instagram stories. The Big Diesel is arguably the most active NBA celebrity on Instagram, as he posts a multitude of things regularly. His stories mostly contain hypothetical matchups created by fans between great players and teams from different eras, and Shaq generally claims to come out on top in all of them. Recently, the Hall of Famer posted another hypothetical matchup against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls’ All-Time starting five.
This is not the first time Shaq has found himself in a hypothetical matchup against the greatest player of all time. In a previous post, the big fella shared a matchup between Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, and himself on one side; and Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other. A confident Shaq shared the post and wrote in the caption:
“They might get one or two games what u think”
Shaquille O’Neal posts another hypothetical matchup
In another social media-brewed rivalry, the Instagram handle ‘anthonyhall chicago’ posted a matchup that had the all-time starting lineups of the Los Angeles Lakers competing against the Chicago Bulls. The post was shared by Shaq on his Instagram story, as he seemed to agree with the fans’ astute analysis. The fan had the Lakers winning, as he felt Artis Gilmore could not guard the Big Aristotle. Here is what he said:
“Lakers in 6. Artis Gilmore couldn’t see Shaq in broad daylight.”
Both teams in the post contain a star-studded lineup, and it promises to be an interesting matchup. The Chicago Bull’s all-time lineup had Michael Jordan, Scottie Pippen, Derrick Rose, Dennis Rodman, and Artis Gilmore. The Los Angeles team, on the other hand, boasted the likes of Shaquille O’Neal, Kobe Bryant, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, LeBron James, and Magic Johnson.
The Lakers are the NBA’s most decorated franchise with 17 titles. Their best players often overlap with the NBA’s best players. Therefore, it’s not controversial to see them winning against the Bulls’ all-time starting five, despite Michael Jordan’s presence on the team.
Shaq talks about pairing up with Michael Jordan
Shaquille O’Neal and Kobe Bryant are considered the most lethal duo to team up in NBA history. The pairing dominated their era and won three back-to-back championships. However, this did not stop the big man from posting an Instagram story about teaming up with Michael Jordan. The post talked about the league being lucky that Shaq and Jordan did not team up.
If we are discussing hypotheticals, then one would have to agree with the post. A dominant Shaq teamed up against Jordan in his prime would have been curtains for the rest of the league. If the superstars managed to keep their egos in check, there would be no stopping them. And Shaq posting on his Instagram handle confirms his stance on the matter.
