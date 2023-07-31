Shaquille O’Neal Echoes NBA Fan’s Sentiment on Michael Jordan’s Bulls All Time 5 Against the Lakers: “Artis Gilmore Couldn’t See Shaq in Broad Daylight”

Shaquille O’Neal‘s confidence in his abilities is as huge as his physical stature, and it is often reflected in his Instagram stories. The Big Diesel is arguably the most active NBA celebrity on Instagram, as he posts a multitude of things regularly. His stories mostly contain hypothetical matchups created by fans between great players and teams from different eras, and Shaq generally claims to come out on top in all of them. Recently, the Hall of Famer posted another hypothetical matchup against Michael Jordan’s Chicago Bulls’ All-Time starting five.

This is not the first time Shaq has found himself in a hypothetical matchup against the greatest player of all time. In a previous post, the big fella shared a matchup between Kobe Bryant, Allen Iverson, Tim Duncan, LeBron James, and himself on one side; and Michael Jordan, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Steph Curry, Kevin Durant, and Giannis Antetokounmpo on the other. A confident Shaq shared the post and wrote in the caption:

“They might get one or two games what u think”

Shaquille O’Neal posts another hypothetical matchup

In another social media-brewed rivalry, the Instagram handle ‘anthonyhall chicago’ posted a matchup that had the all-time starting lineups of the Los Angeles Lakers competing against the Chicago Bulls. The post was shared by Shaq on his Instagram story, as he seemed to agree with the fans’ astute analysis. The fan had the Lakers winning, as he felt Artis Gilmore could not guard the Big Aristotle. Here is what he said:

