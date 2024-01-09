Tyrese Maxey Calling Out Draymond Green’s ‘Trash Talking’ Draws Warriors Star’s Reaction: “Keep It Real Light With Little Bro”

On the latest episode of the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, Philadelphia 76ers sensation Tyrese Maxey was asked who’s the biggest trash talker in the NBA. The young guard pondered for a moment before answering that it’s Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green. Moreover, Draymond responded to it saying Maxey has not seen the worst yet.

Maxey recalled his wildest memory of Green. It was from a game between the Warriors and the 76ers at the Chase Center from the 2020-21 season. Maxey said,

“We are playing against them without Joel [Embiid] and I’m cooking the whole first half. And I’m just me, I’m smiling, it’s my second year, I’m happy to be out here. [Draymond Green yells] ‘STOP SMILING!’ I’m like, ‘Woah. what you yelling at me for? I’m just hooping.’ I love his intensity, though.”

Maxey scored 19 points, dished five assists, and grabbed three rebounds in the 76ers’ 116-96 loss. Green saw the clip and responded,

“I Keep it real light with lil bro.”

The Splash brothers have had a lot of success and a part of the credit also goes to Draymond and his intensity on the court. Needless to say, he is a fierce competitor and always strives to do his best for his team. However, his intensity can sometimes be also his biggest enemy.

The Warriors star was suspended five games for choking Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert as he tried to break an altercation between Klay Thompson and Jaden McDaniels. Later, he was suspended indefinitely for swinging and hitting Phoenix Suns star Jusuf Nurkic. These incidents are just the latest in a long list of violent outbursts involving Green. His intensity can be a boon or bane for the Warriors.

Draymond Green’s trash-talking legacy

Draymond Green has no filter or regard when he resorts to trash-talking. Hall of Famer Paul Pierce experienced it firsthand when the Warriors superstar obliterated him with a hilarious jibe. During a game against the Warriors in his final season in the NBA, Pierce kept imploring teammate Blake Griffin to attack Green while on offense, saying, “‘He can’t guard you, he too small!’” The Warriors star took offense to the Clippers veteran’s advice and responded,

“Chasing that farewell tour, they don’t love you like that, you thought you was Kobe?”

Before the previous season, Los Angeles Lakers icon Kobe Bryant announced that he would retire at the end of the year. He received tributes, standing ovations, and gifts at every away arena he played in. Pierce did not receive the same affection in his final season, and Green needled him about it.

Green’s boisterous and hostile trash-talking did not start once the Warriors became a juggernaut. Former first-round pick and NBA champion Jeff Teague recalled the time a 22-year-old Green responded to his trash-talking. On the Club 520 Podcast, Teague said,

“I said something to him [Green], I was on the bench. That n***a came over to the bench and said, ‘Shut your a** up. You got all that money n***a. He said something about me, I can’t remember. But it was funny as hell. He was on the court and I started laughing. My teammates started laughing as well.”

Aside from playing a critical role in the Warriors’ four championship wins, Green has left his mark as one of the most polarizing players of his generation. However, right now, the condition looks feeble for the Dubs Nation, as they look to find their footing in the season, since they lost one of their vets, Green.