“Let the Money Do the Talking”: ‘Grammy Winner’ Jay-Z Backing 24-Year-Old LeBron James to Put an End to Feud With DeShawn Stevenson Resurfaces on Reddit

In 2008, NBA superstar LeBron James found himself embroiled in a heated beef with former Washington Wizards’ shooting guard, DeShawn Stevenson. As tensions escalated on the court, another prominent figure stepped into the fray – the legendary rapper and Grammy winner, Jay-Z. His involvement in the feud led to the release of a diss track that supported 24-year-old LeBron and dissed Stevenson, effectively putting an end to the rivalry. Recently, this intriguing incident resurfaced on Reddit, igniting discussions among fans and reminding them of the intriguing episode from the past.

This wasn’t the only instance where Jay-Z mentioned LeBron James in his music. He previously dropped a reference to LeBron, along with Dwyane Wade, in his iconic track “Empire State of Mind,” cementing the basketball star’s status as a cultural icon beyond the court.

LeBron James vs. DeShawn Stevenson Decided by Jay-Z

LeBron James has faced numerous rivals throughout his illustrious 18-year NBA career, but his feud with DeShawn Stevenson remains one of the most memorable and entertaining ones. The rivalry seemed to have stemmed from personal reasons, possibly involving Stevenson’s connections with Destiny’s Child, a girl group that LeBron had some ties with. The exact cause remains unknown, but tensions escalated when Stevenson labeled LeBron as overrated after a regular-season game in 2008.

During this intense period, Jay-Z, a close friend of LeBron James, decided to intervene. He released a track called “Blow the Whistle” at one of his clubs, taking shots at Stevenson while supporting his friend LeBron. The song featured lyrics that belittled Stevenson and emphasized LeBron’s greatness on and off the court.

In the song, Jay-Z rapped:

“Uh! Ask my ni**a Lebron!

We so big we ain’t gotta respond

When you talkin to a don

Please have respect like your talkin to your mom

We let the money do the talkin

Who the f**k overrated?!

If anything they underpaid him

Hatin that’s only ‘gon make him spend the night

Out of spite with the chick you’ve been datin

We the best of the best”

The release of the track intensified the feud and drew significant attention from the media and fans. Even with Jay-Z’s involvement and the release of the diss track, the question remained: Who would ultimately have the last laugh in the ongoing feud between LeBron James and DeShawn Stevenson?

Who had the last laugh between LeBron and DeShawn?

The 2008 NBA playoffs saw the Cleveland Cavaliers facing the Washington Wizards once again, reigniting the LeBron-DeShawn rivalry on the court. Despite Stevenson’s spirited performance, LeBron’s Cavaliers emerged victorious, advancing in the playoffs and effectively ending their confrontation. However, the story didn’t end there.

Fast forward to 2011, DeShawn Stevenson found himself on the Dallas Mavericks squad, facing LeBron James, now with the Miami Heat, in the NBA Finals. This time, it was the Mavericks who got the better of LeBron’s team, defeating the Heat in a grueling six-game series. Stevenson’s team lifted the coveted Larry O’Brien Championship Trophy, earning him a sense of redemption and causing some to wonder if he had the last laugh after all.

The feud between LeBron James and DeShawn Stevenson remains a captivating chapter in NBA history, peppered with celebrity involvement from Jay-Z, Destiny’s Child, and even Soulja Boy. While the beef between the two players eventually simmered down, it’s clear that the impact of Jay-Z’s involvement and the diss track “Blow the Whistle” added an extra layer of intrigue to this sporting spectacle. With the resurfacing of this incident on Reddit, fans are once again reminiscing about this dramatic and unforgettable episode that showcased the fascinating intertwining of sports and entertainment culture.