“Let’s Give Them A Show”: Earning $31,700,000, Dwyane Wade And LeBron James Forced Themselves to Show Out When Playing One Another

Drafted in 2003, LeBron James and Dwyane Wade found instant success with their respective franchises. By the 2009-2010 season, James and Wade were two of the best players across the Association. While D-Wade won the Championship in 2006, Bron had made several deep playoff runs with Cleveland. Earning around $16 million each(amounting to $31,700,000 in total) at the time, the Flash and the King James were the most talked-about superstars in the league. Considering himself and LBJ to be the “top billings”, Wade knew the importance of putting on a show for the fans whenever they went head-to-head.

The duo entered the league at the same time. After playing against each other for seven years, the two megastars decided to team up in Miami. During their time sharing the locker room for the Heat, they became best friends. As a matter of fact, the duo heavily relied on each other both on and off the court. Even though James’ move to Cleveland in 2014 caught the 6-feet-4 guard by surprise, there was no animosity between the two after the King’s departure.

Dwyane Wade and LeBron James put on a “show” for the fans every time they met

In a recent appearance on Bill Bellamy’s podcast, Dwyane Wade revealed how LeBron and he would hype each other up to put on a memorable clash for the fans to watch. Knowing that they were two of the “top billings” in the NBA, Wade believed that they had an obligation to keep the fans entertained.

“I think the one thing that Bron and I did way before we became teammates-when we were playing against each other in Cleveland, he was in Cleveland, I was in Miami…Every time before the game, we would say…’Let’s give them a show’.We knew what level we was on. We knew we were two of the top billings. We knew what it was, right? So each night that we played against each other, we bring it in, do our little handshake, ‘Let’s give them a show’,” Wade said on Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy.

Indeed, the two did put on a show on every single occasion that they faced each other. In those 31 matchups, the two would combine for an average of 53.9 points, 10.6 rebounds, 13.4 assists, and 3.3 steals per game. Today, the future Hall-Of-Famers are heavily regarded as two of the best players of this generation.

Wade didn’t believe that LBJ was NBA-ready at age 16

As James was dominating the high school basketball circuit, analysts and enthusiasts claimed that Bron was ready to skip college and set foot on the NBA hardwood even before turning 18. Initially, Wade wasn’t buying any of these takes. However, after seeing the 6-feet-9 forward as a high school junior, the Miami Heat legend confessed to being impressed.

“Had heard of LeBron. I remember it was an interview he did. He was a junior in high school. He[the interviewer] was like, ‘Yeah, he can go to the NBA now’. I’m like, ‘Stop playing’. Seen him play a couple of months later, ‘yeah, yeah, they right,’” said Wade, on the Top Billin’ with Bill Bellamy.

More than 20 years later, LeBron James has collected four Most Valuable Player awards, four Championships, four Finals MVPs, and the all-time NBA scoring record, among other achievements. The GOAT debate between him and Michael Jordan hasn’t gotten any closer than this.