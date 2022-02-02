“Let’s keep the same energy for the Suns as we did for the Jazz last season”: Kendrick Perkins expects Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Mikal Bridges to be in the All-Star game at Cleveland

Former NBA champion and ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins tweets in support of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Mikal Bridges being in the All-Star game at Cleveland.

It’s high time the Phoenix Suns are considered legitimate contenders for the 2022 NBA championship. The leadership of Chris Paul, coupled with the lethal offense of Devin Booker, Mikal Bridges, and Deandre Ayton, make the Suns one of the most well-constructed teams in recent times.

Currently, on top of the NBA ladder with a 41-9 record, the Monty Williams team is expected to win at least 60-games this season. A lottery team once, the Suns have been accumulating winning streaks since their 8-0 run in the 2020 Bubble. Off-late the Suns are on an 11-game winning streak.

At age 36, CP3 continues to impress, leading the league in assists at 10.4 per game. The veteran has had four games with 0-turnovers this season. On the other hand, D-Book recorded his fifteenth 30-point game on Wednesday night in a comprehensive win against the Nets.

ESPN analyst Kendrick Perkins believes just like the Jazz had three of its players in the All-Star game last season, the Suns deserve the same reward.

Kendrick Perkins wants the same energy for the top seed Suns like the Jazz experienced last season.

Recently, the NBA released its list of starters for the upcoming All-Star weekend. Surprisingly, not one player from the Suns was on the list. However, there is no doubt that Paul and Booker will be there as reserves, representing Team LeBron or Team Durant.

The no.1 seed in the 2020-21 season, Utah Jazz faced a similar situation. Though none of their players made the starters, the reserves had three players from the Jazz roster that included Donovan Mitchell, Rudy Gobert, and Mike Conley Jr.

A Suns devotee from the beginning, Big Perk tweeted the following in light of the Phoenix team’s win over the Nets on Wednesday night.

Last year the Utah Jazz had the best record in the NBA before the All-Star break and they had 3 players in the All-Star game! Let’s keep that same energy for the Suns… CP3, Booker and Bridges! Carry the hell on… — Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 2, 2022

Though Paul’s and Booker’s position seems locked, Bridges does make a case. The 6″6′ forward had a season-high 27-points against the Nets recently. Bridges has been Mr.Consistent for Suns, having played all the games so far and shooting above 50% from the field.

The Suns are on the hunt, especially after being so close to winning the championship last season. CP3 needs to top his legacy with a championship ring.