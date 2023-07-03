“Let’s See That Again, 100 Times!”: Shaquille O’Neal Swoons Over Michael Jordan’s Emphatic Slam Over Knicks’ Legend Patrick Ewing

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the greatest players of all time. Known for his dominance in the paint, Shaq gained a reputation for himself as a player who showed no mercy. After all, there are highlight reels upon highlight reels of him dunking on unsuspecting opponents. But, another player with a similar forte was Michael Jordan. The man Big Diesel considers the GOAT and couldn’t help swooning over him with his recent Instagram story showcasing one of MJ’s man highlight dunks.

Advertisement

On several occasions, Shaq has made it clear that there is only one GOAT in the NBA, and that is His Airness. He has explained time and time again, that MJ is a player he has seen do things no one has ever done before. And, in many ways, he has tried to emulate Jordan both on and off the court. Hence his decision to share the six-time NBA Champion’s incredible dunk on Patrick Ewing.

Shaquille O’Neal swoons over his GOAT Michael Jordan by sharing his highlight dunk on Patrick Ewing

In 1991, Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls took on the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden. It was Game 3 in the first round of the Playoffs. MJ’s first test en route to winning his first-ever NBA Championship, and down four in the second quarter, he decided to take things into his own hands.

Advertisement

Coming down the left lane, Jordan drove to the basket only to fake Charles Oakley, move back, wind up, and drive again. However, this time it was Patrick Ewing in his way. And, while Hoya Destroya is no slouch, he was not going to stop His Airness. Jordan elevated before slamming the ball right on top of Ewing’s head.

It was an amazing dunk, one that had everyone in attendance in awe. Even the commentator couldn’t help but wish to see it on replay “100 times”. So, Shaquille O’Neal, a huge MJ fan himself obliged, and now 32 years later he is swooning over the dunk all over again on Instagram.

“Oh please let’s see that again, a 100 times! Michael Jordan at his best, there are very few people on this planet that can do this!”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/NBACelebsUpdate/status/1675798474770763777?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/reel/CrqauxogMY9/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Advertisement

Shaq was always inspired by MJ, and strived to be just like him in any way he could. And, this was the case both on and off the hardwood floor.

Shaq wanted a shoe deal exactly like Michael Jordan’s infamous Nike one

Shaquille O’Neal wanted to be just like Mike, trying to follow the famous advertisements to a tee. In fact, he was so obsessed with it, he even wanted a shoe deal similar to Michael Jordan. This led to him infamously wearing Reebok from head to toe for a meeting with Nike. But, it didn’t end there, he even wanted to get a jet similar to His Airness’.

Safe to say, The Big Aristotle was obsessed with being like Jordan, and while he wasn’t as successful, he has had an incredible career of his own.