“Let’s Treasure Every Second”: Rachel Nichols Clarifies Misinformation About Inside the NBA Following Luka Doncic Chat

The last few months have been tough for the fans of Inside the NBA. With several strong rumors hinting towards the iconic show going off-air following the NBA’s new TV deal, fans have been left wondering what the future holds for the TNT crew. After the Dallas Mavericks’ closeout Game 5 win, Luka Doncic sat down for a conversation with Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson on the show, where he seemed relieved after learning that the program will be back next year.

The Mavericks superstar initially requested the legendary group to figure out a way to keep the show going. However, the host of the show, Ernie Johnson reassured him that they still have one year left in their stint whether it’s renewed or not. As a clip of their conversation went viral, Rachel Nichols stepped in to provide some important context.

During the conversation with Luka, Sir Charles had said, “We’re gonna miss you. We’re done after tonight.” Barkley had meant that they were done for the year, but the WCF MVP thought that the show is going to end after the episode. He told Chuck, “You ain’t done yet. We gotta figure out something.”

Understanding the meaning behind Luka’s statement, Ernie said, “We got all next year too. And then who knows after that.”

Meanwhile, former TNT host Rachel Nichols decided to add more context to Ernie’s words. She wrote on X, “Yeah people keep missing this – even as the new TV contracts are expected to be announced shortly, the new deals won’t actually start until the season *after* next.”

Yeah people keep missing this – even as the new TV contracts are expected to be announced shortly, the new deals won't actually start until the season *after* next. So, one more year of @NBAonTNT regardless. Let's treasure every second. https://t.co/PN3eoK5KaH — Rachel Nichols (@Rachel__Nichols) May 31, 2024

The most important thing to note is that the show has not been officially announced to go off air. Even though there have been a lot of speculations because of the new NBA broadcasting deal, the TNT crew will be back next year.

Nichols understands that the business side of the game is mostly kept under wraps until it’s time to make the big reveal. Keeping that in mind, she wrote, “So, one more year of @NBAonTNT regardless. Let’s treasure every second.”

The TNT show has entertained fans for decades now, and if the next season ends up being their last, it’ll be an emotional farewell. It’s all a matter of what the new broadcasters decide to do.

Charles Barkley recently explained the situation.

ESPN, NBC Sports and Amazon are the front runners for three different tiers of contracts with the NBA. According to a recent report by Sports Business Journal, NBC is expected to take away WBD, TNT’s parent network’s “B” contract. In case that ends up being the final outcome of the contract negotiations phase, the fan favorite Inside the NBA will no longer be on air.

The new broadcaster could have employed the current crew. But Ernie Johnson has made it clear that he will not be leaving Turner Network.

Charles Barkley said on @dpshow he might hire Ernie Johnson, Kenny Smith and Shaquille O’Neal to his production company, Fine Line Productions, and go independent beginning in 2025-26. A potentially huge win for NBA fans everywhere, if Barkley can make it happen. pic.twitter.com/VBC6V1WuUM — Evan Sidery (@esidery) May 23, 2024

During a recent appearance on the Dan Patrick Show, Barkley explained the messy situation with a wine analogy. He said, “My two favorite wines are Inglenook and Opus and these clowns I work for, they’ve turned us into Ripple and Boone’s Farm and Thunderbird.” Even though Chuck has an idea to keep the show alive through his production company, it’s still a distant dream.