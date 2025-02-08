Shaquille O’Neal Invokes His Mother Lucille’s Advice to Dish Out Words of Wisdom to Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic’s trade to the Lakers was shocking for the entire league. While his being in LA is a perfect foundation for Luka’s future as a superstar, there are some serious concerns about his fitness and commitment that he has to address in the near future. On The Big Podcast, Shaquille O’Neal and Adam Lefkoe discussed Luka’s moves going ahead and what he can do to shut down all the criticism subjected to him.

When Lefkoe asked Shaq what advice he’d give to the 25-year-old as he has also been criticized for his work ethic and fitness in the past, the big fella invoked one of the lessons from his mother.

Shaq said, “I would tell him…Make them shut the f**k up…She [Mother Lucille] always used to say, ‘See if there’s some truth inside the criticism before you go off.’”

Other than his fitness and work ethic, the Lakers legend was also criticized for his inability to make free throws. Despite his efforts, he couldn’t get his free throws right. So Shaq decided that he’d start averaging 40 points and dominate the game so spectacularly that even if he missed six free throws per game, no one would bat an eye.

He said, “So, he’s gonna have to listen to all that stuff. ‘You’re not in shape,’ may have to start eating salad, my boy. ‘Oh, he goes to the wine bar,’ may have to chill out on the wine.”

Shaq believes that if there’s any truth to the criticism Luka is receiving, then he will have to look into it. Eventually, it’s going to be his call.

However, Shaq praised Luka for being “classy” despite being berated by the NBA media. He said, “I commend him for being super classy because he’s a better man than I am.”

Although Luka’s fitness and work ethic have been questioned for a while, now he is in the biggest NBA market with more attention on him than he’s ever had. So, he’ll have to do something to make it all go away soon.

Taking Lucille O’Neal’s advice, which once worked for Shaq, would be one approach that he can take. It seems like his trip to the NBA Finals last season has already been forgotten. But if he manages to repeat the same for the Lakers, that’ll also help shut down all the criticism.