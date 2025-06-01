“Like A Steph Curry Draymond Green Beef”: Caitlin Clark And Angel Reese Rivalry Shouldn’t Exist, Says Aakash Singh

Apr 2, 2023; Dallas, TX, USA; LSU Lady Tigers forward Angel Reese (10) gestures towards Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (22) after the final round of the Women’s Final Four NCAA tournament at the American Airlines Center. | Credits- Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Every sport needs a rivalry to spark interest. Basketball has seen its fair share of fierce and fiery clashes between stars over the years. Today, the WNBA features a rivalry between two of its biggest stars, Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese—one that, according to Aakash Singh, shouldn’t even exist.

It’s arguably the biggest rivalry in the WNBA today. The feud between the two stars dates back to their college days, peaking during the 2023 NCAA Tournament championship game, where LSU, led by Reese, defeated Clark’s Iowa 102–85.

Clark had been lighting up that year’s March Madness, but Reese stole the spotlight with her standout double-double performance—and the now-iconic hand gesture that went viral. That moment marked a turning point, as their on-court competitiveness reached a whole new level.

Since then, the intensity of their rivalry has only grown. When the 2025 WNBA season tipped off with Clark’s Fever facing Reese’s Sky in Chicago, tensions boiled over as the two nearly came to blows after Clark fouled Reese under the rim. Clark was assessed a flagrant for the play but later told the media it was simply a “good take foul.” It was the start of the next chapter in their escalating rivalry.

The feud was a major topic on the latest episode of Flagrant, featuring popular comedians Andrew Schulz and Aakash Singh.

Singh, speaking candidly, felt the rivalry was somewhat pointless given how different the two are as players. As different as Stephen Curry and Draymond Green are. “This is not even a shot at Angel Reese,” he began. “Let’s say they were on different teams, it’s like a Steph Curry/Draymond Green beef. It’s just like, who cares?”

“One of you is a defender and a rebounder. The other one is a shooter, a marksman, a point guard. It’s not a thing,” he added.

It’s great to see the WNBA being talked about more regularly. The league has never been more popular, and Reese—and especially Clark—are a huge reason why. The money the W is set to make off their names in the foreseeable future is enormous.

That said, it’s a bit silly for Singh to label Reese as just a gadget defender. She played a major role in Team Rose’s win during the inaugural Unrivaled season and, despite a rocky start, remains the biggest name on the Sky.

Plus, this rivalry is important for the sport. It’s pushed the WNBA into the spotlight, drawing in new basketball fans who are eager to watch Clark and Reese compete for years to come.