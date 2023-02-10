Michael Jordan Was Once Denied a Game Winner in His Last All-Star Game, After O’Neal’s Unnecessary Foul on Kobe Bryant

It is officially All-Star season! One of the most anticipated events of the NBA calendar is upon us as the 2022-23 All-Stars gear up to entertain at Salt Lake City. In a week’s time, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James will make their selections and set the All-Star game rolling.

As the countdown is at single digits, it is only fair that All-Star Game throwbacks are called upon to build the hype. And how better to set the throwbacks rolling than getting a sequence of play that features both Michael Jordan and Kobe Bryant?

In what was Michael Jordan’s last appearance at an All-Star weekend, all the attention was naturally on him. And it appeared His Airness had just recorded another moment for the ages. Until it didn’t. Kobe Bryant, his protege was presented with a golden opportunity to upstage him, which was gladly taken.

An unnecessary foul by Jermaine O’Neal took Kobe to the line after what looked like a game-winner from MJ.

In vintage Michael Jordan style, the Wizards star had made a tough fadeaway jumper to get the East a lead. The shot while being guarded by Shawn Marion, one of the league’s premier defenders, would have been a fitting end note to MJ’s illustrious All-Star Game record.

But then, Pacers star Jermaine O’Neal made the cardinal sin of fouling Kobe Bryant at the corner. The West All-Stars were resorting to desperate heaves when the foul gave them an opportunity to take the game.

And Kobe Bryant wasn’t missing those shots. Not even for his idol to get the victory lap. That wasn’t what Mamba mentality was about, after all.

A shocked Jermaine O’Neal and a frustrated Michael Jordan highlight the last of His Airness’ All-Star footage. The iconic clip goes back 20 years and features a bunch of icons of the game. The game went on to overtime and remains the last All-Star Game to be decided in overtime.

Michael Jordan, however, wasn’t slated to be an All-Star starter on this occasion. The opportunity to hit the *almost* game-winner was presented to MJ by another UNC Tar Heel.

Michael Jordan started the All-Star game owing to Vince Carter’s offer to swap for him.

Jordan wasn’t a starter for the Western Conference heading into the All-Star Game in 2003. The guard spot in the east belonged to Vince Carter, then of the Toronto Raptors.

Young Carter was one of the few who came into the league with the “Next Jordan” tag. The duo had a lot in common too, with them both being 6’6 dynamite athletes coming out of the University of North Carolina.

Carter was well on his way to apparently justifying the tag too, at the time. Air Canada was the face of the young Raptors side who were creating some noise in the East. It was only poetic that Carter was the one Jordan replaced for his last All-Star Game as a starter.

Jordan definitely wasn’t just attending for the same of goodwill and repute either. It was well clear that His Airness definitely did have a lot left to give.

