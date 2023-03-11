“Like LeBron James, I Buy My Own Sh*t”: Kevin Durant Shuts Down Twitter Hater By Taking a Metaphor Too Seriously

Kevin Durant is easily one of the greatest ever to pick up a basketball. Yet, due to the way he won his championships, the man doesn’t get nearly the credit he deserves. But then again, a championship is hardly as tough as before to win when you’re a part of the greatest team of all time.

Still, while there is valid criticism of the man out there, some simply take it too far sometimes. And on a recent occasion, the Suns’ superstar encountered yet another one of these times on Twitter.

On most occasions, the man chooses not to do much about it. But this time, it appears that he was in the mood to deliver a response. And frankly, it couldn’t possibly have been a more hilarious one.

Kevin Durant expertly euro-steps around Twitter critic’s complaints about him as opposed to LeBron James

LeBron James has been part of a superteam in the past. During his time with the Miami Heat, he had both Dwyane Wade and Chris Bosh in their primes alongside him. And then, while the case for this one might not be as strong, some have called him, Kyrie Irving, and Kevin Love coming together as a bit of a big three as well.

Of course, superteams are massively looked down upon in the NBA. However, should they all be seen as the same? Well, if a certain personality were to be listened to, absolutely not. Here is what the hater in question recently tweeted out.

The difference between Bron and KD in terms of superteams is this:@KingJames be building his cars from scratch and he really don’t know if it’s gon work or not lmao but he buy high-quality parts so it should@KDTrey5 just hop in the passenger seat of every McLaren he sees lmao — King Q (@qshironalbertie) March 11, 2023

Evidently, Kevin Durant found his tweet hilarious, because not long after this post went up, he decided to send in a response of his own. And frankly, his answer couldn’t have been more hilariously confusing. Take a look at it below.

I buy all my own shit — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) March 11, 2023

For those who may still be confused by what’s going on here, the man has ignored the criticism completely. Instead, he simply refers to the part where he finds the car he likes and just sits in the passenger seat. And his response to that? He buys his own cars or anything he needs for that matter.

Durant has been accused of getting too involved with ‘Twitter haters’ in the past. And yes, given how sensitive he could be about things, it was a bit of a problem. However, if he is going to be shrugging unfair criticism away so nonchalantly, the NBA community is on for a treat, for years to come.

