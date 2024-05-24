Lil Wayne Brings Up Luka Doncic’s Taunts, Praises Mavs Star’s Brilliance in Road Games

Luka Doncic unleashed a 33-point masterpiece in the WCF’s Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. He proved that he loves silencing the opposing crowd and relishes jabbing at the away fans. Renowned rapper Lil Wayne, a Los Angeles Lakers superfan, has also been at the receiving end of his taunts. On ‘UNDISPUTED’, the rapper lauded the Mavs superstar for his tenacity during road games and remembered getting a Doncic stare-down.

The ‘6 Foot 7 Foot’ artist confessed that the NBA MVP Finalist has “grown” on him. Further, he reminisced about a time, when the sharpshooter leered at him while raining back-to-back triples against the LA Lakers on their home floor,

“I’ve seen him up close and personal, and he is amazing, and on the road, he thrives. Anytime I’ve seen him I have seen him at the road. I’ve been in Phoenix, I’ve been in LA and he loves it. I’ve seen that man hit a three on my team and come back down and hit another three, and look at me, look dead at me.”

Wayne also recalled how the Slovenian phenom gave him a mischievous smile during an out-of-bounds situation and all the rapper could do was “shut his mouth” because he didn’t want to give him any “motivation”.

The hip-hop artists also lauded the road-raider for “knowing the moment” and delivering when needed. Additionally, Skip Bayless also views Doncic as a nightmare on the road.

Luka Doncic shows his full chops on the road

On another ‘UNDISPUTED’ episode, Skip Bayless lauded Doncic’s ability to turn up a gear during the road games, which, per him, is “scary” for Timberwolves’ prospects in the WCF series. He stated that since he is “crying and whining” to the refs repeatedly, the Slovenian superstar has a misleading persona that doesn’t exude “intimidation”.

Bayless even labeled him as the “best scorer” on the opposition’s home floor. He also pointed out how Doncic shoots close to 40% from three during road playoff games, a big uptick from his usual production from the deep.

“There is something in his nature that he loves to turn down the sound on the road,” Skip Bayless told Paul Pierce and Keyshawn Johnson.

The 25-year-old has indeed built an unparalleled portfolio during road games. This has been a huge reason his Mavs have made it to two Western Conference Finals within three years. However, the Timberwolves have also shown the ability to turn it around after being down in a series. It will be interesting to see if Luka Magic shushes the crowd again in Game 2.