Lil Wayne Confident About Team USA Beating Nikola Jokić and Co. In the Opening Game of the Olympics

Team USA will begin their Olympic matchups facing Nikola Jokić and the Serbian national basketball team tomorrow. If the exhibition matchup indicated their strength, Team USA might have this game in the bag. And to express his utter confidence in the Men’s US national team, Lil Wayne made a bold statement on live TV.

Advertisement

Making an appearance on Undisputed, Lil Wayne joined Skip Bayless, Paul Pierce, and Keyshawn Johnson. As the hosts talked about Team USA’s chances of beating Serbia, Wheezy had this to say.

“USA, plain and simple. I hear all the talk about the competition is getting better and what have we got? We got worse? The older you get, the better you get over time… They look very old… And still didn’t make it to the NBA… I don’t think they have enough for USA. Not Serbia.”

.@LilTunechi has Team USA beating Serbia by 20 “USA, plain and simple. Serbia doesn’t have enough.” pic.twitter.com/4XQrimqjcZ — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) July 26, 2024

In their exhibition matchup, Team USA defeated Serbia by a 26-point margin. And now that these two teams will meet once again, Lil Wayne was quite confident that the US side would defeat the Serbian national team by at least a 20-point margin.

The crew started to speculate about the Serbian national team’s age, claiming they looked way older than they were. And despite Team USA’s average age being up there as well, Wayne wasn’t worried too much about it.

It all came down to how much talent both teams possess. Granted that the Serbian national team has a three-time MVP on their squad, Team USA still has a roster with better scorers who have much more accolades put together.

Team USA and their exhibition matchups

Team USA has been undefeated in the exhibition games they have played so far. Going 5-0 in all the matchups, the US national team already took on Serbia to get a taste of what their first matchup could turn out like.

But despite going 5-0 in their exhibition games, there were a couple of matchups where opposing teams gave the Men’s national team a run for their money. The win against Germany (92-88) was a close one and South Sudan (101-100) almost came out on top against the US.

Despite having a plethora of talent on their roster, the road to this year’s gold medal is going to be much harder than what they had anticipated going into the Olympics.