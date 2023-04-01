“Jordan Poole Is Coming Into His Own!”: Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson Praise Warriors’ Star After Becoming 2nd Trio To Make 200+ 3s in a Season

Feb 16, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Jordan Poole (3) celebrates with guard Stephen Curry (30) and guard Klay Thompson (11) after Curry s basket against the Denver Nuggets during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

The Golden State Warriors secured a huge win tonight. Hosting the San Antonio Spurs, the Warriors were playing their 2nd last home-game for the season. Knowing how big that is, they tried to put their best foot forward. However, the Dubs were off the mark. Going 0 for 10 from the deep in the first quarter, Stephen Curry and Jordan Poole turned things around in the 2nd quarter.

After an incredible 2nd half yet again, the Warriors beat the Spurs 130-115.

Stephen Curry scored 33 points, Klay Thompson scored 31 points, and Jordan Poole added 27 points. The trio combined for 20 triples for the night.

Steph: ☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️

Klay: ☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️☔️

With his first triple of the night, Jordan crossed the 200 mark for 3s made this season. He joined Steph and Klay as the third Warrior this season with 200+ 3s made. They became the 2nd trio in NBA History to achieve this feat.

Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson praise Jordan Poole

After the win over the Spurs, Poole was the first of the lot to speak with the media. He took his chance to thank the Splash Brothers for raising the level of competition every single day, helping him get better.

“That’s pretty special. Especially being the second team to do it. … Shoutout to those guys for raising the level of competition not only in games, but in practice.”

Klay Thompson was up next, and he was all praise for Poole as well.

“He’s got an All-Star Game in his future. He’s our future for the Warriors, obviously.”

Stephen Curry did not stop himself from praising the 23-year-old as well.

“It’s awesome! We obviously shoot, but we try to be efficient with it. It’s nice to accomplish feats that are rare in NBA History. It’s special, and obviously, JP coming into his own as a great shooter and balancing the scoring and stretching the floor on defense as well!”

It’s incredible to see these three support each other as they do. If they continue to play like this, there isn’t much that is out of their reach.

Can the Warriors’ trio shoot their way deep into the postseason?

The Warriors are four games away from finishing their regular season. Currently, they’re holding a tight grip on the sixth seed, and are tied with the Clippers, record-wise. With a win, they can possibly take the 5th seed from the Clippers.

Now, in order to make it past the initial rounds of the playoffs, the Warriors’ trio needs to fire on all cylinders and make sure they bring their A-Game every single night. Missing Andrew Wiggins is tough, but the Warriors need to make sure they can compensate for his loss with their own efforts.