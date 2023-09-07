“Stephen Curry’s Entire Career Has Been Discounted!”: Colin Cowherd Goes Back at LeBron James’ Agent Rich Paul for Bubble Comments

Golden State Warriors Stephen Curry’s greatness has been closely dissected in recent weeks after his comments related to Magic Johnson. Recently, LeBron James’ long-term agent Rich Paul talked about how the Lakers’ 2020 championship, referred to as the “Bubble championship,” is often discounted. He claimed that the same approach would not have been taken up had Curry and the Warriors won, back in 2020. However, NBA analyst Colin Cowherd has since hit back on comments, claiming that Steph’s career had been discounted much more than LeBron James, according to a post by Space Gang.

The COVID-affected 2020 Lakers’ championship run has often been said to be easier than a general championship. Apart from a reduced number of games, the Playoffs also saw a range of crucial players miss out via injury, or as COVID-related precautions.

Colin Cowherd hits back at Rich Paul for discounting Stephen Curry’s achievements

Cowherd claimed that, unlike Rich Paul’s claims, Curry has had to suffer through a higher degree of underratedness. While LeBron has a humungous fan base always intent on defending his status as one of the GOATs, Curry’s inclusion even in the top-10 is looked at with ridicule.

What’s more, Steph’s comments about being greater than Magic Johnson also invited criticism, with a range of analysts claiming the opposite. Cowherd claimed that this attitude was despite Curry’s humungous influence on the game at all levels:

“He is wrong on this. He said, if Steph won in the Bubble during Covid, they don’t discredit it like they did with LeBron. But Wait a minute, we discount two of Steph Curry’s titles coz KD played on the team. We discount Steph’s first title coz he didn’t win MVP and Kevin Love and Kyrie got hurt. Steph [Stephen Curry’s] entire career had been discounted. He literally changed basketball at the high school, European, AAU, college basketball NBA level. When I was a kid it was cool to dunk, I wish I could have. Now kids would rather shoot 3s and he is discounted the entire time. LeBron has an army of people that will defend him as the greatest player ever. If you include Steph in the top 10, he get pushed back.”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/spacegang30/status/1699523110637351246?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Cowherd spoke about how Curry’s first 2 championships are often said to be due to Kevin Durant. Furthermore, he has completely transformed the way the game is looked at, particularly when it comes to shooting.

Furthermore, Curry’s first championship with the Warriors is also discounted. This is because the Finals MVP was given to his teammate Andre Iguodala instead, back in 2015.

Shaquille O’Neal considers Stephen Curry to be a top-10 player

Stephen Curry might have had his fair share of detractors in recent weeks. However, it appears as if Shaquille O’Neal is not one of them.

O’Neal recently talked about how Curry had managed to cement his own unique place in the history of the league. Easily the best shooter of all time, Curry’s ability to deliver under pressure is also something that sets him apart.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/hoops_bot/status/1653749515600670720?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Shaq talked about how his shooting talent alone was enough to put him on the list of top-10 players of all time. Tied at 4 NBA championships with LeBron James, the remaining years in both careers might have a huge impact on who is considered the greater player when the dust settles down.