Lisa Leslie Points Out “Worst Part” About Caitlin Clark’s Game, Gives Diana Taurasi’s Example

WNBA legend Lisa Leslie has been one of the biggest supporters of Caitlin Clark for years now. Leslie always gives props to CC for everything that she has been doing on the court to bring more eyeballs to the league. However, the 52-year-old sees one flaw in Clark’s game that she believes the Fever rookie needs to work on to be an even better player.

On an episode of her podcast, Fast Friends with Kelley O’Hara and Lisa Leslie, the two-time WNBA Champion revealed that she knew Clark was going to be a game changer when she first met her in her junior year. Over the last few years, the Fever rookie has only gotten better. Leslie believes that Clark would be a bigger threat on the offensive end when she improves her three-point percentage in the future.

However, the 52-year-old declared that the ‘worst’ part of Clark’s game is her defense. Despite her offensive abilities, she’s still a liability on the defensive end. But if she improves her game on the defensive end, she will be a complete player in the future.

Leslie said, “She checks all the boxes when you talk about offense. The worst part about Caitlin’s game really is her defense and that’s why it’s called team defense. And she is gonna get better at that too, as she gets stronger and she gets more time and she gets a better understanding of how to play defense.”

The eight-time All-Star then compared her to Diana Taurasi and pointed out that the latter isn’t the fastest player. But she is still one of the greatest players in the history of the league and a great defender as well.

Leslie believes that just like DT, Clark will also find her place on the defensive end over the next few years.

Caitlin Clark showed improvement after the Olympic break

There was huge uproar in the media and among fans when Clark didn’t make it to the Olympic team for the Paris Olympics. However, the 22-year-old was unfazed by the snub and used the Olympic break to work on her craft. Clark’s numbers went up when the WNBA resumed after the break.

She opened up the first game with a 29-point, 10 assists performance and a win over the Phoenix Mercury. Since then, Clark has been unstoppable and there are some changes that she has made to her physique as well. The Fever rookie has added more muscle to her frame and the difference can clearly be seen.

Announcers last night said Caitlin Clark has put on 2+ pounds of muscle in the past month She's committed to her craft#WNBA pic.twitter.com/aOOx92QrpH — Clark Report (@CClarkReport) July 18, 2024

If a mere 30-day break can do so much for her, we will have to wait and witness what she will be able to accomplish when she gets a full-fledged offseason break.